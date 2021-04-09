Risk Parity Portfolio

The RPP script computes the optimum weights of a portfolio of symbols (stocks, forex pairs, indices, etc.) using the Risk Parity Algorithm.

You can read the theory of the Risk Parity algorithm in this Wikipedia page.

Inputs:

1) Symbols in the portfolio.

2) Time frame you are interested in.

3) Number of past bars to compute the correlations.

4) Print the covariance matrix (true/false)

5) Print the correlation matrix (true/false)


Output: Optimum weights for each symbol in the portfolio. These are printed in the Experts tab.

These weights are such that they account for the level of volatility (measured by standard deviation of returns) and the historic correlation between symbols.

Suppose you have US$ 1000 to invest in 3 symbols. You run this script (RPP) and get three optimum weights: W1,W2,W3. In order to have risk parity in your portfolio, you should bet W1*1000, W2*1000, and W3*1000 in the first, second and third symbol, respectively. 


Also in the Experts tab output is the covariance matrix normalized by the first diagonal entry in the matrix.

The diagonal entries are a measure of the relative volatility of a symbol with respect to the first symbol. For instance, in the screenshot below, since all diagonal entries are less than 1, it means that XAUUSD (the first entry) has the highest volatility among these symbols, and USDCAD being the least volatile of the set, with 0.092 in the diagonal (9.2% of the XAUUSD volatility).

The off-diagonal entries are a measure of the correlation between symbol's returns, but a better option is to read the off-diagonal entries of the correlation matrix. For instance, in the screenshot below, the highest off-diagonal value in the correlation matrix is -0.727 between USDCAD and AUDUSD, which means that these two symbols have a high correlation (greater than 0.7 in absolute value) and it is negative; when USDCAD goes up, AUDUSD goes down (statistically speaking), and vice-versa. As a second example, the lowest off-diagonal value in the correlation matrix is +0.001 between EURUSD and XAUUSD, which means that they move quite independently (uncorrelated).

Be aware: the covariance and correlation matrices are key in the calculation of optimal weights. These matrices depend on the input time frame and the number of historic bars. These two parameters should be in accordance with your strategy. For instance, if you are a swing trader that hold positions for days, use daily or higher time frames. If you are a day trader that hold positions for minutes, use minutes or hours time frames.


Other approaches to select optimum portfolio weights include the Portfolio Efficiency Front (Pareto Front) which is implemented in PEF.


Produits recommandés
Connect MEXC Spot And Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilitaires
MEXC Spot & Futures Expert MetaTrader 5 The MEXC Spot and Futures Expert for MT5 delivers live cryptocurrency charts from MEXC exchange’s Spot and Futures markets directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This expert advisor utilizes MT5’s WebRequest functionality along with MEXC’s official API to stream real-time pricing data. It functions solely as a data interface between the MEXC exchange and MT5 — and does not support trade execution. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Inst
FREE
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Utilitaires
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitaires
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilitaires
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilitaires
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilitaires
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Utilitaires
1. Copiez les commandes, de 12 comptes maîtres vers 100 comptes esclaves. Le nombre de comptes esclaves peut être personnalisé, de 12 à 100. 2. Prend en charge MT4 à MT4, MT4 à MT5, MT5 à MT4, MT5 à MT5. 3. Identifiez les suffixes des variétés de trading sur différentes plateformes, telles que EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk. 4. Correspondance de devise personnalisée, telle que XAUUSD=GOLD. 5. Peut copier toutes les transactions, ou seulement copier les instructions ACHETER, VENDRE, FERMER 6. Vous pou
KL Effortless Risk Manager for MT5
Krzysztof Lorenc
5 (1)
Utilitaires
KL Visual Risk Manager Pro – the tool for traders for whom capital preservation is a top priority. Let me present my new revolutionary method of sending orders according to what you see on a chart, which is in full accordance with Risk Management. Sending orders without human errors, using an appropriate currency pair, without gambling a lot size and with SL and TP set on chart according your technical analysis and methodology - all these are made in four mouse clicks and in a matter of seconds.
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
Utilitaires
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilitaires
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Indicateurs
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Volume Acceleration Notificator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilitaires
This utility keep you notified about r eal-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch. Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram  (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume. To configure Telegram notification: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "http
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MT5 Super Tool
Akkapob Tankimyong
Utilitaires
Transform Your Trading Experience with the MT5 Super Tool: The trading tool that will change your experience on MT5 Download the MT5 Super Tool Demo here.  If you press the "Free Demo" button on the left it will not work since the Super Tool is an utility EA, it can not be tested on the Strategy Tester system.    How to install and use the MT5 Super Tool   Get the Super Tool at a discounted price before prices return to $59  Tired of fumbling through clunky menus
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilitaires
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- Ajoutez l'adresse API dans Outils > Expert Advisor api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com Étapes: Créer des symboles Définir CreateSymbols = true Redémarrez le terminal MT5 ( très important! ) Sélectionnez les symboles dans Market Watch pour charger les données historiques et en temps réel Modes disponibles: LiveUpdate – Ajoutez l'utilitaire au graphique pour obtenir des données de trading History – Ajoutez l'utilitaire pour remplir l'historique jusqu'à la date et l'heu
Traders Toolbox Overwatch
Jason Kisogloo
Utilitaires
Traders Toolbox Overwatch - est un utilitaire de surveillance pour toutes les instances en cours d'exécution de Traders Toolbox. Il s'agit d'un simple utilitaire de changement de graphique et d'une surveillance du marché pour tous les graphiques Traders Toolbox Running. Caractéristiques: 1. Couleurs, lignes et colonnes des boutons personnalisables. 2. Trois types de signaux (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green) 3. Mise à jour dynamique de la liste des boutons en fonction des inst
Advance Demand and Supply
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This   Demand & Supply Zone Indicator with Volume Filtering   is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader that identifies key price zones where buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure is concentrated. It uses fractals, volume analysis, and price action to detect and highlight these zones on the chart. Key Features: Zone Detection Based on Fractals Identifies demand (support) and supply (resistance) zones using   fractal patterns   (local highs/lows). Zones are formed from   open prices   ar
FREE
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicateurs
UR Gamma (alimenté par des calculs similaires trouvés dans les systèmes d'apprentissage automatique) UR Gamma est un outil d'analyse financière de pointe qui offre une version nouvelle et améliorée de l'indicateur classique WaveTrend. En incorporant des techniques avancées de traitement du signal numérique, UR Gamma répond à certaines des limites des algorithmes WaveTrend traditionnels et fournit une approche plus précise, robuste et dynamique pour identifier et mesurer les tendances de l'acti
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilitaires
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 5. Il utilise les niveaux de prix basés sur Fibonacci, combinés à une analyse des tendances et des structures, pour définir les points d'entrée et de sortie. L'EA prend en charge les positions longues et courtes et intègre des paramètres de gestion des risques. Fonctionnalités principales : • Utilise la logique de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour tracer les points d'entrée, SL et TP. • Ta
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilitaires
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est actuellement en version bêta. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en cours de développement et de petits bugs peuvent apparaître. Si vous rencontrez un problème, merci de le signaler — vos retours nous aident à améliorer le produit. Le prix augmentera après la sortie officielle. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depuis des chaînes ou groupes Telegram vers votre compte MetaTrader 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Plus de l'auteur
PA Super Robot
Better Trader Every Day
5 (1)
Experts
Price Action Super Robot UPDATED VERSION 1.4 with multiple enhancements ! Link to Guide and User Manual Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. This is a price-action expert advisor that detect patterns such as: doji, engulfing, reversal, gaps, fractals, and more, to decide entry prices and timing. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinatio
HMM a Hidden Markov Model EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
HMM Latest version: v1.3 User Manual, Guide and set file  FEATURES - HMM uses the famous Hidden Markov Model to predict the price trend. - It uses the algorithms of Baum-Welch and Viterbi to train the model and predict price trend. - This implementation of Hidden Markov Models is a self-adjusting online learning algorithm that processes up to 160 bars from the latest data to readjust its parameters at the arrival of every new bar. - It trades ANY Forex pair, ANY metal symbol. We recommend majo
BO an Expert Advisor based on Breakout Price
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
BO FEATURES   (User Manual, Guide and Set File) Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. - BO is based on the symbol’s price actions after a defined period of time and making a B reak O ut. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD,GBP,JPY,EUR,AUD,CAD,XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance of this robot on eac
AHA an Expert Advisor based on Heikin Ashi Filter
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
aHA FEATURES Latest update: v1.2 Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. User Manual, Guide and Set files  -   aHA   i s based on the symbol’s price actions after processed with Heikin Ashi and fractal filters. - A Heikin Ashi fractal followed by a strong trend will signal an entry in the direction of the trend. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations
ZING an EA based on Multiple Stochastics
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
USER MANUAL, GUIDE and SET FILE LINK Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. ZING FEATURES - ZING is an expert advisor that uses four stochastic indicators and two time frames to predict the price trend and trigger a trade. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel
Lynx Expert Advisor with Stochastic MACD and RSI
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
Before running the Demo version of this EA, make sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. USER MANUALS, AND SET FILE LINK LYNX FEATURES - LYNX i s an expert advisor that combines Stochastic, MACD and RSI indicators to signal the entry of a trade. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance
PEF Portfolio Efficiency Front
Better Trader Every Day
Utilitaires
A more detailed explanation with examples of PEF input/output is found in   this blog page. 1. Overview The PEF script is a tool for portfolio optimization. It computes the Pareto E fficient F rontier between portfolio return and risk (either CVaR or Standard Deviation ) using Monte Carlo simulations and bootstrapping methods. The script enables traders and quantitative analysts to: Load historical price data for multiple instruments. Simulate portfolio outcomes with random or custom weight al
PARTy a Particule Filter EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
PARTy FEATURES Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. Complete User Manual is in this blog . PARTy is an expert advisor that uses the Particle Filter algorithm to predict the trend and make the decision of buy or sell.  The Particle Filter algorithm is a Monte Carlo approximation of the probability density function (PDF) of the future symbol price. The advantage is th a
OPS Optimized Parameter Selector
Better Trader Every Day
Utilitaires
If you optimize your EA with backtest+forward, this is the script you need. Imagine this: you have 10k simulations in the Optimization step (the back test), and you get another 10k in the Forward step. Each pair of simulation is done with a set of input parameters for your EA. Then the question are: Which set of parameters should you select for live trading? What criteria should I use to select such set? How much weight should I put to profit versus draw down or versus recovery factor?  OPS help
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis