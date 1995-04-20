Live Sentiment Indicator

Sentiment Market Indicator: Real-Time Market Sentiment Display

The Sentiment Market Indicator is a real-time MQL4 tool that displays current buy/sell sentiment directly on your MetaTrader 4 chart. Designed to support your technical analysis, it provides a visual representation of market positioning to help inform your decision-making process.

Key Features

Live Sentiment Display

View real-time percentage breakdowns of buy vs. sell sentiment.

Customizable Alerts

Set specific thresholds for buy or sell sentiment and receive alerts when those levels are reached.

Flexible Display Options

Adjust indicator size, position, and color schemes to fit your chart layout.

Clear Visual Interface

Color-coded sentiment bars make it easy to interpret market positioning at a glance.

How It Works

This indicator reviews recent price action to calculate sentiment estimates based on directional movement. It is designed to complement technical strategies by offering additional context around current market conditions.

The alert system allows you to define your own sentiment thresholds and receive instant notifications when those levels are met—helping you stay engaged with evolving market dynamics.

Versatile Application

Works on all timeframes

Compatible with major asset classes including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies

Integrates easily into most charting strategies for enhanced situational awareness

Designed for Clarity

Rather than predicting future outcomes, the Sentiment Market Indicator provides a real-time snapshot of price action trends, helping you maintain situational awareness and stay aligned with market direction.



