Renewed Hope 2

Unlock the power of Renewed Hope EA, a fully loaded, ultra-versatile Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking high-performance automation without complexity. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA gives you full control with OneShot precision, advanced filtering systems, and bulletproof money management.

⚠️ Note: This is the FREE version
Some features are limited in this version. You may not fully experience the EA’s power and flexibility compared to the Premium version. For best performance and full access, upgrade to the full version.

⚙️ Key Features:

🟢 OneShot Mode – Smart sniper entries with max 1-trade execution logic for ultra-low-risk setups. Perfect for strict risk managers.

📊 Advanced Indicator Filters – Built-in Triple RSI, Double RSI, Alligator, Bollinger Bands, PIPs Momentum, Reverse Strategy & more.

📈 Multiple Lot Management Systems – Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, Labouchere, 1326 betting systems.

🧠 Breakout Engine – High-speed breakout detection with RSI trend confirmation on multiple timeframes.

💼 Smart Virtual + Emergency SL/TP – Combine visible and hidden SL/TP levels with trailing stop mastery.

📉 Drawdown Protection System – Auto equity lock, trail on equity profit, and percent/money-based DD limits.

💹 ATR-Based Dynamic TP/SL – Adapts to market volatility automatically for smart exits.

🔒 BruteForce Entry + Momentum Filters – Engage market momentum on short-term breakouts with ultra-aggressive setups.

🧲 Margin Protection – Scoobs & ForexKiwi equity/margin-level protection built in.

⚖️ FIFO & Hedge Compatible – Designed to work seamlessly with brokers requiring FIFO or supporting hedging.

📅 News Filter Support – Built-in logic avoids NFP and new-year volatility periods.

🎯 Why Traders Love It:

  • Lightning-fast signal response

  • Customizable for any market condition

  • Wide strategy compatibility

  • Designed for safety + aggression balance

  • Fully tested and battle-ready for real accounts

💡 Whether you're new or experienced, Renewed Hope EA lets you focus on results — not guessing strategies.

👉 Try the Demo now, and upgrade to unlock its full trading potential. If you love the performance, leave a 5-star review to support the vision!


Avis 1
tao36
114
tao36 2025.07.18 08:12 
 

无法在MT4下载

already downloaded

