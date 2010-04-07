Trade assistance

Trade Assistance EA – Manual Trade Control Panel for MetaTrader 4

Trade Assistance EA is a lightweight and intuitive manual trading tool designed to give you full control over your trades directly from the chart. It helps traders execute, manage, and exit trades with just a click — no coding or complex setup required.

🛠️ Key Features

  • One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons
    Instantly open market buy or sell orders with preset lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  • Smart SL & TP Input Boxes
    Easily modify and update SL/TP values for all open trades using editable input fields.

  • Close All Trades
    Close all active positions on the current symbol with a single button.

  • Dynamic Profit/Loss Closure

    • 🔵 Close Profit: Close only trades currently in profit.

    • 🔴 Close Loss: Close only losing trades.

  • Live Profit/Loss Display
    Real-time display on the chart of total floating profit and loss, updating every tick.

  • Flexible SL/TP Management
    Apply new Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to all trades instantly with a click.

  • Trade Limit Control
    Set a limit on the maximum number of trades per button click for better risk control.

🧠 How It Works

  • The EA creates a set of custom buttons and input boxes on your chart.

  • Buttons trigger specific actions like opening positions, closing trades, or adjusting SL/TP.

  • Input boxes allow you to specify SL/TP levels that will be applied across trades.

  • Profit and loss calculations update automatically and reflect in the button labels.

✅ Ideal For:

  • Manual traders looking for faster execution.

  • Traders who want chart-based control without relying on dragging orders.

  • Those managing multiple positions and needing bulk control tools.

🧩 Compatible with any symbol and timeframe
💻 Runs on MetaTrader 4 terminal
🚫 No automatic trading — full manual control


