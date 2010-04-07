Auto MT4 to Notion Trading Journal Expert
- Utilitaires
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 2.2
- Mise à jour: 27 août 2025
- Activations: 10
Auto MT4 to Notion Trading Journal Expert MetaTrader 4
The MT4 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion is a tool that automatically transfers trade data from MetaTrader 4 to Notion. Designed for seamless integration, it logs trade details such as take profit, stop loss, entry price, and trading symbol directly into your Notion journal. This tool operates entirely automatically and is free to use.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specifications Table of the MT4 to Notion Data Transfer Expert
|
Category
|
Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Entry & Exit
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
MT4 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion at a Glance
To configure the MT4 to Notion Data Transfer Expert, you'll need to collect some key information. These credentials are essential for enabling communication between MetaTrader 4 and Notion:
- Web Request: Enable web requests in MT4
- Parent Page ID: The ID of the parent page in Notion
- Notion Token: Your personal Notion API token
How to Enable Web Requests in MetaTrader 4
To allow MT4 to send trade data to Notion, you must enable the web request feature and whitelist Notion’s API URL.
Steps:
- In MetaTrader 4, go to the top menu and select "Tools"
- Open the "Options" menu
- In the "Expert Advisors" tab, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Enter and add: https://api.notion.com
How to Obtain Your Notion Parent Page ID
To properly connect your MT4 to a Notion journal, you must extract the Parent Page ID.
Steps:
- Create a Notion account (if you don’t already have one)
- Create a new workspace
- Open the desired page and copy the Page ID from the end of the page’s URL
How to Get Your Unique Notion Token
To establish a secure connection between MT4 and Notion, retrieve your API token from Notion’s integration settings.
Steps:
- Click the three-dot menu (top right of the page)
- Select "Connections"
- Click on "Manage Connections"
Then, go to the "Develop or Manage Integrations" section.
How to Create an Integration in Notion
Steps:
- Provide a name for the integration
- Choose the desired workspace
- Set the type to "Internal"
- Click "Save"
After saving, your unique Notion token will be generated. Copy it and ensure all required options are enabled.
To complete the process, go back to Connections and select the integration you just created.
If the integration does not appear, try refreshing the page.
Activating the Expert
- Paste your Notion Token into the "Your Notion Token" field
- Paste your Parent Page ID into the "Your Parent Page ID" field
- Enter the name of your database in the "Your Database Name" field
Sample Journal Output from the Expert
After completing the setup, the expert will begin logging your trade data directly from MT4 to your Notion journal. In the expert’s options panel, you can customize the specific trade data fields to be transferred. Each time you open a trade or change chart timeframes, the selected information will be automatically recorded in Notion.
Options Panel – Logged Trade Data Fields
- Ticket: Trade ID number
- Status: Current trade status
- Symbol: Traded instrument
- OrderType: Buy/Sell type
- Volume: Trade size
- OpenTime: Trade open timestamp
- OpenPrice: Entry price
- StopLoss: Defined stop loss
- TakeProfit: Defined take profit
- CloseTime: Trade closing time
- ClosePrice: Exit price
- RiskReward: Risk-to-reward ratio
- Broker: Broker’s name
- Account Number: Trading account ID
- Comment: Custom notes
Conclusion
The MT4 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion bridges MetaTrader 4 with Notion, enabling fully automated trade journaling at no cost. It stores essential trade data like entry and exit times, symbols, volumes, prices, and more—organized neatly for analysis and performance review.