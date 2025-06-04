Time Based Close

Pip and Margin Value SHANE O MAR EDWARDS Utilitaires

This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.