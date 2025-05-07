Fast Gold Scalper

Fast Gold Scalper – Reliable EA for Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Forex Pairs

Fast Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor built for accurate and consistent scalping on XAUUSD (Gold) and other major forex pairs. It operates on low timeframes and uses real-time volatility and trend filtering logic for high-precision entries.

Key Features:

  • Works on M1 to M15 timeframes

  • Advanced logic based on volatility, candle behavior, and trend filtering

  • Dynamic lot sizing and built-in risk management

  • Compatible with XAUUSD and major currency pairs

  • Optimized for low spread and fast execution ECN brokers

  • Strategy: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage

  • Easy to use – plug and play

Input Parameters:
Parameter Description
Lot Size Fixed lot or AutoLot feature
Risk % Percentage of balance per trade
Stop Loss Set SL in points
Take Profit Set TP in points
Max Spread Maximum allowed spread for trade entry
Magic Number Unique EA identifier for order tracking
Trading Time Filter Enable or disable session-based trading
How to Use:

  1. Attach EA to any supported chart (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD)

  2. Use with a low spread ECN broker

  3. Always test on a demo account before live trading

  4. Use a VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation

Disclaimer for Buyers:

  • This EA is sold exclusively through the MQL5.com marketplace

  • It is intended for experienced and professional traders

  • Please ensure you test thoroughly on demo before purchasing

  • All purchases are final as per MQL5 policy – no refunds

  • Any fraudulent activity may result in blocked accounts/funds

  • By purchasing, you agree to these terms


Sven Markus Weller
3364
Sven Markus Weller 2025.06.11 08:56 
 

User support is nonexistent, questions remain unanswered. Trading logic is incomprehensible.

Abdul Qadeer Ahmad
71
Abdul Qadeer Ahmad 2025.05.07 05:52 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis