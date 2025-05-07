Fast Gold Scalper
- Experts
- Abdul Qadeer Ahmad Chaudhary Zaheer Ahmad
- Versione: 1.11
- Attivazioni: 5
Fast Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor built for accurate and consistent scalping on XAUUSD (Gold) and other major forex pairs. It operates on low timeframes and uses real-time volatility and trend filtering logic for high-precision entries.Key Features:
-
Works on M1 to M15 timeframes
-
Advanced logic based on volatility, candle behavior, and trend filtering
-
Dynamic lot sizing and built-in risk management
-
Compatible with XAUUSD and major currency pairs
-
Optimized for low spread and fast execution ECN brokers
-
Strategy: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage
-
Easy to use – plug and play
|Parameter
|Description
|Lot Size
|Fixed lot or AutoLot feature
|Risk %
|Percentage of balance per trade
|Stop Loss
|Set SL in points
|Take Profit
|Set TP in points
|Max Spread
|Maximum allowed spread for trade entry
|Magic Number
|Unique EA identifier for order tracking
|Trading Time Filter
|Enable or disable session-based trading
-
Attach EA to any supported chart (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD)
-
Use with a low spread ECN broker
-
Always test on a demo account before live trading
-
Use a VPS to ensure uninterrupted operation
-
This EA is sold exclusively through the MQL5.com marketplace
-
It is intended for experienced and professional traders
-
Please ensure you test thoroughly on demo before purchasing
-
All purchases are final as per MQL5 policy – no refunds
-
Any fraudulent activity may result in blocked accounts/funds
-
By purchasing, you agree to these terms
User support is nonexistent, questions remain unanswered. Trading logic is incomprehensible.