Green Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation

Overview

Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention.

Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Algorithmic Precision: Makes entry and exit decisions using a proprietary set of mathematical calculations, removing emotion from trading.
  • Full Customization: You have complete control over trade volume, the number of concurrent trades, and identification settings.
  • Automated Chart Setup: Automatically configures your chart for optimal visual presentation, allowing you to focus on analysis.
  • Selective Trade Management: Opens and closes trades based on a unique "Magic Number," ensuring the EA only manages its own positions.
  • User-Defined Strategy: Set your preferred inputs to tailor the EA's behavior to your trading style and market view.


Input Parameters (User Settings)


You can configure the EA using the following settings in the "Inputs" tab:

Parameter

Description
 Recommended Value
Lot Size
 The trade volume for each order opened by the EA.
 Customize based on your account balance and risk management rules.
Magic Number
 A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA. This prevents it from interfering with other EAs or manual trades.
 Any unique number (e.g., 12345).
Max Trades
 The maximum number of simultaneous trades the EA is allowed to open.
 Set a limit that aligns with your capital and risk tolerance.

Important Operational Notes

Risk Management
  • Client Responsibility: Proper risk management is essential. This includes setting appropriate lot sizes relative to your account equity. We strongly recommend you never risk more than you are prepared to lose.
  • No Built-in Stop Loss/Take Profit: This EA does not automatically place Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) orders upon trade entry. It is your responsibility to monitor positions and manage risk, either by manually setting SL/TP or by using the EA's own closing logic.
  • Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $50 is recommended to provide sufficient margin for flexibility and effective risk management.

Trade Execution & Closure
  • The EA will automatically open and close trades according to its internal algorithm and the "Magic Number" system.
  • You retain full control and can close trades manually at any time. The EA will continue to manage any remaining trades it opened.


Optimal Market Conditions

  • For best performance, it is advised to use Green Tomatoes during trending and active market conditions. The algorithm is designed to perform well in markets with clear directional movement.
  • Recommend that you use the 15 minute timeframe, trade on any currency pair but we suggest you trade GBPJPY currency pair.


Setup & Installation Guide


1.  Download: Obtain the `GreenTomatoes.ex5` file from the official source.
2.  Install:
  •     Open your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  •     Go to File > Open Data Folder.
  •     Navigate to `MQL5 > Experts`.
  •     Copy the `GreenTomatoes.ex5` file into this folder.
3.  Activate:
  •     Restart your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  •     Drag and drop the "Green Tomatoes" EA from the "Navigator" panel onto your desired chart.
4.  Configure:
  •      In the pop-up window, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
  •      Go to the "Inputs" tab and adjust the parameters (`Lot Size`, `Magic Number`, `Max Trades`) to your preference.
  •      Click "OK" to activate. The "GT EA :|: Active" icon in the top-left corner of the chart will indicate the EA is running.

Enjoy using Green Tomatoes! Trade responsibly.
