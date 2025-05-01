Built on a realistic and structured day trading concept, this EA applies a breakout logic commonly used in professional environments. Its goal is to capture directional market movements following periods of consolidation, without employing high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid systems.



Strategy

The system operates by placing pending orders at the extremes of a defined range (for example, between 08:00 and 09:00). This technique seeks to exploit breakouts that often set the market direction for the day across many financial instruments.

Musahi is designed to work efficiently with instruments such as:

USD/JPY

XAU/USD

BTC/USD

However, it can also be tested on other assets that exhibit consistent intraday range structures.

Key Features

Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts

Only one trade per direction per day, ideal for conservative risk management

Clean and optimized code

Does not use scaling techniques, martingale, or hidden algorithms

Automated and designed to operate on MetaTrader 5

Easily adaptable to both live and prop firm accounts

Support and Updates

Once purchased, the user gains access to:

Educational material explaining the system’s logic

Optimized parameter sets for various instruments

Periodic updates to the Expert Advisor

Support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 internal messaging system or the product’s comment section.

Recommendations

Before using the robot on a live account, it is recommended to:

Run tests in a demo environment

Adjust parameters according to your broker’s conditions and the selected instrument

Ensure full understanding of the strategy and its risks

Be sure to test the Expert Advisor on your own. Default parameters may not be optimal for all markets or brokers. This product does not constitute financial advice. No future market behavior is guaranteed or can be predicted.

Risk Warning

This product does not guarantee any financial results. The use of this Expert Advisor must be done with full awareness of the risks involved in trading financial markets. Past performance, including backtest results, does not represent future returns.