Warp Range Sensor: The Color of Your Trend

Warp Range Sensor is a trend direction indicator that visually displays the current market condition by coloring bars red and blue based on trend direction.

🔍 What Does Warp Range Sensor Do?

Identifies the Current Trend Direction Blue bars indicate an uptrend Red bars signal a downtrend

Universal Application

Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes , from short-term scalping to long-term trading.

Powered by Market Context & Historical Data

When applied to the chart, the indicator automatically analyzes historical price action and current market behavior to determine the most probable direction.

⚠️ Important: Use as Part of a Broader Strategy

While Warp Range Sensor is effective at showing trend direction, it's recommended to use it as part of a comprehensive trading approach:

Combine with additional tools (oscillators, support/resistance levels, etc.)

Align its signals with your overall trading system or methodology

🚀 Warp Range Sensor — Simple, Visual, Reliable

Perfect for visual trend confirmation, especially in price action and trend-following strategies. Thanks to its clarity and accuracy, Warp Range Sensor is a reliable companion for both beginner and advanced traders.



