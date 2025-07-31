Pointers Trend Switch

Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator

Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equally well in both trending and ranging market conditions.

Key Features

  • Accurate buy and sell arrows generated in real-time;

  • Detects hidden price impulses using deviation from open price;

  • Customizable logic for trend analysis based on historical or predictive data;

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes;

  • Optimized for MT5 architecture with fast execution and low resource usage;

  • Supports neural network mode for forward-looking training datasets.

How It Works

Pointer Trend Switch operates by analyzing how far the price deviates from the opening of the current bar, within a given historical window ( PeriodBars ). It compares the highest highs and lowest lows from this window against the current open price to detect price imbalance.

  • If the low falls significantly below the open — a sell signal is generated.

  • If the high rises significantly above the open — a buy signal is generated.

A multiplier coefficient ( Changes ) controls how strong the imbalance must be to trigger a signal, ensuring reliability in noisy market conditions.

The indicator also supports a predictive calculation mode ( OnIdealSiglan ) where signal logic is inverted to look into the future window — making it highly valuable for algorithmic model training and machine learning purposes.

Buffers & Visualization

Pointer Trend Switch uses four separate buffers for signal plotting:

  • ExtPointBuy — standard buy signal (blue upward arrows);

  • ExtPointSell — standard sell signal (red downward arrows);

  • ExtPointBigBuy — stronger buy impulse (alternative conditions);

  • ExtPointBigSell — stronger sell impulse (alternative conditions);

All signals are drawn directly on the main chart window, making them easy to interpret during live trading or backtesting.

Input Parameters

  • PeriodBars — number of bars to scan for highs/lows (default: 50);

  • OnIdealSiglan — enables forward-looking mode (true/false);

  • Changes — internal coefficient to balance signal sensitivity;

  • Discreteness — minimal movement threshold to filter out noise;

  • OnA — enables main signal logic.

These settings allow traders to adapt the indicator to different asset classes, timeframes, and volatility conditions.

Recommendations

  • Works on all assets: Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, and commodities;

  • Best suited for M15 to H1 charts, but flexible across all timeframes;

  • Can be used standalone or as part of multi-indicator systems;

  • Performs well when combined with volume or momentum filters (e.g., RSI, CCI, OBV).

Why Choose Pointer Trend Switch?

Pointer Trend Switch offers a unique technical advantage by quantifying short-term market asymmetry. Instead of reacting to lagging indicators, it anticipates price pressure before it escalates into visible trend moves.

Whether you're a manual trader looking for high-probability entries or a strategy developer needing consistent signal logic — Pointer Trend Switch is your reliable solution.

Get Pointer Trend Switch today and enhance your ability to read price dynamics with precision, confidence, and speed. Ideal for professionals, discretionary traders, and AI modelers alike.


FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicateurs
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
