Pointers Trend Switch

Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator

Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equally well in both trending and ranging market conditions.

Key Features

Accurate buy and sell arrows generated in real-time;

Detects hidden price impulses using deviation from open price;

Customizable logic for trend analysis based on historical or predictive data;

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes ;

Optimized for MT5 architecture with fast execution and low resource usage;

Supports neural network mode for forward-looking training datasets.

How It Works

Pointer Trend Switch operates by analyzing how far the price deviates from the opening of the current bar, within a given historical window ( PeriodBars ). It compares the highest highs and lowest lows from this window against the current open price to detect price imbalance.

If the low falls significantly below the open — a sell signal is generated.

If the high rises significantly above the open — a buy signal is generated.

A multiplier coefficient ( Changes ) controls how strong the imbalance must be to trigger a signal, ensuring reliability in noisy market conditions.

The indicator also supports a predictive calculation mode ( OnIdealSiglan ) where signal logic is inverted to look into the future window — making it highly valuable for algorithmic model training and machine learning purposes.

Buffers & Visualization

Pointer Trend Switch uses four separate buffers for signal plotting:

ExtPointBuy — standard buy signal (blue upward arrows);

ExtPointSell — standard sell signal (red downward arrows);

ExtPointBigBuy — stronger buy impulse (alternative conditions);

ExtPointBigSell — stronger sell impulse (alternative conditions);

All signals are drawn directly on the main chart window, making them easy to interpret during live trading or backtesting.

Input Parameters

PeriodBars — number of bars to scan for highs/lows (default: 50);

OnIdealSiglan — enables forward-looking mode (true/false);

Changes — internal coefficient to balance signal sensitivity;

Discreteness — minimal movement threshold to filter out noise;

OnA — enables main signal logic.

These settings allow traders to adapt the indicator to different asset classes, timeframes, and volatility conditions.

Recommendations

Works on all assets: Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, and commodities;

Best suited for M15 to H1 charts, but flexible across all timeframes;

Can be used standalone or as part of multi-indicator systems;

Performs well when combined with volume or momentum filters (e.g., RSI, CCI, OBV).

Why Choose Pointer Trend Switch?

Pointer Trend Switch offers a unique technical advantage by quantifying short-term market asymmetry. Instead of reacting to lagging indicators, it anticipates price pressure before it escalates into visible trend moves.

Whether you're a manual trader looking for high-probability entries or a strategy developer needing consistent signal logic — Pointer Trend Switch is your reliable solution.

Get Pointer Trend Switch today and enhance your ability to read price dynamics with precision, confidence, and speed. Ideal for professionals, discretionary traders, and AI modelers alike.



