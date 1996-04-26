Elsna Horizontal Lines
- Utilitaires
- Raymond Edusei
- Version: 1.10
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does:
**Main Functions:**
- Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range
- Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection
- Automatically adjusts to price scale changes
**Key Features:**
1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default)
2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets you set a specific reference price
3. **Visual Customization**: Choose line color, style, and thickness
4. **Projection Capability**: For trend lines, extends lines forward by specified number of bars
5. **Auto-Cleanup**: Removes previous grid lines when settings change or indicator is removed
**Use Cases:**
- Visual reference for support/resistance levels
- Price channel identification
- Grid trading strategies
- Technical analysis and pattern recognition
The indicator automatically updates when new price data arrives and maintains clean object management by removing previous grid lines before drawing new ones.