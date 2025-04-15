Fibo pending EA

"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels.

You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0).

Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart.

The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders.

If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can disable them in the EA settings."


The functionality of the Auto Delete Pending Order feature includes the following settings:

  • UseAutoDeletePending = true → Enable (true) / Disable (false)

  • TotalEntryOrder = 3 → The total number of pending orders based on Fibo levels. For example, set to 3 orders.

When all pending orders are placed and the Fibo is removed, if TotalEntryOrder = 3 and a Buy Limit is active, and the price hits 2 pending orders (resulting in 2 buy orders being opened) and they reach TP, the EA will automatically delete the remaining 1 pending Buy Limit order.

Therefore, it is important to set the TotalEntryOrder value correctly in the EA's input settings.



