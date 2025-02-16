Hi Trader
- Utilitaires
- Thanat Thitithammaphong
- Version: 20.0
- Mise à jour: 16 février 2025
- Activations: 5
Hi Trade EA is an EA facilitating hand trading.
Hi Trader EA is a trading assistant EA, not an automatic order placing EA.
Features of EAs
- Fix Lot will open positions based on the lot size specified by the user.
- Risk will calculate the lot size based on the percentage of the account balance, considering the distance from the open price to the Stop Loss. Therefore, a Stop Loss value greater than zero is required.
- TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss, individual orders.
- AVR TS = Trailing stop with combined stop loss, individual orders, based on the average of the price and the total lot. Once activated, it is not recommended to open additional orders.
- AVR TP: If enabled, the TP will be the average price of all orders. If not enabled, the TP will be separate for each order. If you use the average Take Profit (AVR TP), you need to enter a value in the Take Profit field.Place pending orders according to the number of orders and increase lots.
- Close all orders according to the set Profit and Loss amount.
- Close Buy, Close Sell, Close profit + , Close Profit - and Close All.
- The Reset button in the box will restore the settings to the default values of the EA.The function to check the Stop Level will display the minimum value of Stop Level + Max Spread.
- Del TP/SL Press this button to delete Take Profit or Stop Loss. Before pressing, you must enter 0 in the Take Profit or Stop Loss field you want to remove.
- Trailing Stop Profit
Trailing stop
- TS must always be greater than TSP. For example, if TS = 500 and TSP = 499, the profit will be 1 point (500 - 499 = 1 point).
- TS and AVR TS must be selected one at a time.
The settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop (TS), and Trailing Step (TST) must be greater than Stop Level + Max Spread.
Version 20 – New Features:
- Added Candle Countdown Timer.
- Added Trailing Stop Profit function, with details below.
Backtest functionality is now supported and working correctly.
Trailing Stop Profit Functionality:
- TS Profit Button: Activates the Trailing Stop Profit function.
- Clear Profit Button: Clears the highest recorded profit stored in a text file.
- Profit Start %: The percentage of account balance at which Trailing Stop Profit starts working.
- Profit Reduce %: Specifies the percentage drop from the highest profit that triggers order closure.
Example:
- If the highest profit recorded is $190, and Profit Reduce % is 30%, the system will close all orders when profit drops to:
190 - (190 × (30/100)) = $133
- If the current profit decreases to $133 or lower, the system will automatically close all orders.