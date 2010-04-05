Yen Master Seven
YenMaster Seven EA
YenMaster Seven is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed exclusively for the USD/JPY currency pair. It integrates 7 distinct trading strategies, each optimized to perform under various market conditions. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and guided by a dynamic take profit mechanism that adapts to price action. With over 20 years of historical backtesting, YenMaster Seven offers a reliable and resilient approach to navigating the forex market.