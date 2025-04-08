Advance lotsize setting
- Utilitaires
- Themichl LLC
- Version: 1.0
This MQL5 script calculates and displays a recommended trading lot size, offering both automatic and manual modes. In automatic mode, it calculates lot size based on account balance, market volatility (ATR), or a hybrid of both. The script defines lot size types (Micro, Mini, Standard) with switching thresholds, volatility settings, and safety limits. It aims to automate lot size calculations for systematic risk management, adapting to market dynamics and account parameters.
Core Features Outline:
-
Inputs and Configuration:
-
Automatic or manual lot size selection.
-
Manual lot size input.
-
Automatic mode: Balance, volatility, or hybrid calculation.
-
Lot size types and thresholds.
-
Volatility (ATR) settings.
-
Lot size safety limits and alerts.
-
Main Functionality:
-
Automates lot size calculation.
-
Dynamically adjusts to market conditions.
-
Systematic risk management.
