Slave Order Receiver CSV MT4

This Expert Advisor works as a slave in a trade copier system. It reads trading instructions from a CSV file and replicates the orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is designed to work with a master EA that writes trades to the same file.

The EA continuously monitors the file for updates and synchronizes the local terminal by opening, modifying, or closing trades accordingly.

What it does:

  • Reads trade data from a CSV file located in the Common Files directory

  • Parses order ID, symbol, order type, volume, price, stop loss, and take profit

  • Compares the data with current open trades

  • Opens new trades, updates existing ones, or closes unmatched orders

  • Can copy market and pending orders

  • Handles SL and TP modifications

  • Includes price tolerance control to avoid slippage issues

  • Allows full control over trade size through different lot calculation methods

Input Parameters:

  • filename : Name of the CSV file to read from (no extension)

  • LotCoeff : Coefficient to adjust lot size

  • ForceLot : Force a fixed lot size (overrides calculated value)

  • MicroLotBalance : Adjusts lot size based on account balance levels

  • PipsTolerance : Maximum price difference allowed for market order execution

  • magic : Magic number used to track and manage trades

  • Prefix / Suffix : Optional symbol adjustments for broker-specific naming

  • CopyDelayedTrades : Enables copying of pending orders

  • IgnoreSLTP : Skips SL and TP when sending orders

Use Cases:

  • Mirror trades from a master terminal to multiple slave terminals

  • Build your own local copy trading setup

  • Useful for developers working on offline or hybrid trade distribution systems

  • Lightweight alternative to full API-based trade copiers


