Slave Order Receiver CSV MT4

This Expert Advisor works as a slave in a trade copier system. It reads trading instructions from a CSV file and replicates the orders in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is designed to work with a master EA that writes trades to the same file.

The EA continuously monitors the file for updates and synchronizes the local terminal by opening, modifying, or closing trades accordingly.

What it does:

Reads trade data from a CSV file located in the Common Files directory

Parses order ID, symbol, order type, volume, price, stop loss, and take profit

Compares the data with current open trades

Opens new trades, updates existing ones, or closes unmatched orders

Can copy market and pending orders

Handles SL and TP modifications

Includes price tolerance control to avoid slippage issues

Allows full control over trade size through different lot calculation methods

Input Parameters:

filename : Name of the CSV file to read from (no extension)

LotCoeff : Coefficient to adjust lot size

ForceLot : Force a fixed lot size (overrides calculated value)

MicroLotBalance : Adjusts lot size based on account balance levels

PipsTolerance : Maximum price difference allowed for market order execution

magic : Magic number used to track and manage trades

Prefix / Suffix : Optional symbol adjustments for broker-specific naming

CopyDelayedTrades : Enables copying of pending orders

IgnoreSLTP : Skips SL and TP when sending orders

Use Cases:

Mirror trades from a master terminal to multiple slave terminals

Build your own local copy trading setup

Useful for developers working on offline or hybrid trade distribution systems

Lightweight alternative to full API-based trade copiers



