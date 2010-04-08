Reverse Hedging EA

This EA is literally a reverse of Recovery Zone Assistance, as its name says ... It is an assistant, an expert advisor that monitors all the orders for the asset in which it has been placed, no matter if that order was by some other expert advisor or by the trader placed on the Manually, he will start his work after each order that is negative.

Find  Recovery Zone Assistance on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68909

This Expert Advisor is based on this sistem on video "Recovery Zone" on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw.

See more products on: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller.


