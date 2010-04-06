PositionStatisticsAndSoundAlerts

🎯 Smart Trade Monitor

— Real-Time Position Tracking, P&L Analysis & Alert System

 Real-Time Monitoring: Auto-tracks open/closed positions, displays yesterday’s & previous day’s P&L—no manual calculations!
 Smart Alerts (Premium Only): Instant push notifications + sound alerts for position changes—never miss a trading opportunity!
 User-Friendly: One-click setup, key data displayed directly on charts for faster decisions.
 Cross-Platform: Supports both MT4 & MT5, compatible with any strategy.

🆓 Free vs. 💎 Premium (Subscription)

Feature Free Version Premium (Subscription)
Open/Closed Positions ✔️ ✔️ + Export History
Yesterday’s P&L ✔️ ✔️ + Multi-Account Summary
Basic Popup Alerts ✔️ ❌ (Upgraded to Advanced Alerts)
Sound + Push Alerts ✔️ (Custom sounds supported)
Instant Position Alerts ✔️ (e.g., large floating loss/profit)
Priority Support ✔️ (Dedicated客服)
🔥 Copytrading & Multi-Symbol EA Analytics ✔️

🔥 High-Conversion Copy

*"Still calculating P&L manually? 90% of trading delays come from slow reactions! Smart Trade Monitor auto-tracks positions—premium sound alerts help you seize opportunities within 5 seconds, avoiding missed exits!"*

📊 *"Users with alert features reduce unnecessary losses by 23% on average. Subscribe now = Save XX hours/year on manual reviews!"*

 Limited Offer: First month 50% OFF! First 100 subscribers get a [Exclusive Trading Journal Template] 🎁 —This week only!

⚠️ Free version lacks alerts → Risk unchecked losses! Upgrade to protect your capital.

💡 Why Traders Love It:

  • Save Time: Replace manual tracking with automation.

  • Prevent Oversights: Alerts solve the pain point of "missing trades while away".

  • Look Pro: Visualized data boosts  efficiency—perfect for sharing to attract copiers.

🚀 Call to Action:

"Unlock smart risk control—Subscribe Now at 50% OFF! Click below!"

(Add a countdown timer or "Limited Seats" badge to urgency.)


