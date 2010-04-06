SkyStarAssistant
- Utilitaires
- Minh Huyen Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
Suitable for Scalping. Helps Traders place orders and close orders quickly.
1. Magic_mn ==> Ea number.2. total_buy ==> Buy order number.
3. total_sell ==> Sell order number.
3.TrailingStop_ON ==> ON/OFF .
4.TrailingStop ==> Poin profit protection.
5. GMT ==> Time GMT.
6. ShowEach ==> Show Profit on the chart.
7. Statistical ==>Statistics are allowed
8.Statistical_time_frame ==> Profit Total, Profit Dayly, Profit Weekly, Profit Monthly.
9. Stat_currency_pair ==> Allow statistics by currency pair "XAUUSD".