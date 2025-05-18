Volume Difference

Volume Difference - The indicator was created to make it easier to read the chart by price and volume, it is designed to avoid calculating the difference between the past and current volume on a calculator, and this indicator was created to make this process easier. Surprisingly, I could not find such a simple indicator anywhere, so I present it to you.

An indispensable indicator for use in complex trading models, where the dynamics of its change are important, not the absolute values ​​of the volume.

At your request, I can share this indicator for tradingview.

The indicator is effective only in the hands of those who understand how to work with it.
