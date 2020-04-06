UprZone 18 Forbidden

This EA is a multi-strategy trading system that integrates three distinct trading strategies: RangeBreakout, Grid, and Grid Trading. It is designed for trading forex and gold (XAUUSD), featuring dynamic capital management and risk control mechanisms.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Strategy Combination: Allows simultaneous or individual operation of the three strategies to diversify risk and capitalize on different market conditions.

  • Dynamic Capital Management: Automatically adjusts trade volume based on account equity, using a global scaling factor ( g_scaleFactor ) to scale lot sizes.

  • Risk Control: Includes maximum order limits, equity protection (stops trading at 30% drawdown), and take-profit and stop-loss conditions for each strategy.

  • Time Control: Each strategy has trading time restrictions to avoid operations during non-trading hours.

  • Visualized Reporting: Displays trading results on the chart, including daily and cumulative profit/loss, as well as complementarity analysis between strategies.

Strategy Details:

  • RangeBreakout Strategy: During the trading session (08:00–12:00), it places pending breakout orders (BuyStop and SellStop) to capture price breakouts. The order distance dynamically increases based on the number of triggers, with profit targets (based on a percentage of account equity) and maximum order limits.

  • Grid Strategy: During the trading session (02:00–23:00), it establishes grid orders (BuyStop and SellStop) centered around the current price, with adjustable grid layers and spacing. All orders are closed when the profit target (a percentage of account balance) or stop-loss level is reached. Additionally, new orders are stopped when losses reach a certain threshold ( Grid_LossThresholdPct ).

  • GridTrading Strategy: During the trading session (06:00–23:00), it places orders when the price touches a boundary and retraces to a trigger point, based on set boundary and trigger distances. This strategy includes both trend-following and counter-trend orders, aiming to capture price reversals and continuations at boundaries.

Capital Management:

  • For non-gold currency pairs, the base lot size is 0.01 lots, while for gold (XAUUSD), the base lot size is adjustable (default: 3.0 lots).

  • The actual trading lot size is scaled based on account equity (using  g_scaleFactor , default 10,000, meaning 1x base lot size per $10,000 equity).

  • Lot sizes are normalized according to broker requirements (rounded to the nearest multiple of the minimum trading lot size).

Risk Control:

  • Trading automatically stops when the overall account drawdown reaches 30%.

  • Each strategy has independent take-profit and stop-loss settings (based on a percentage of account balance or equity).

  • The Grid Strategy includes a loss threshold to stop adding new orders when losses reach a set percentage.

  • Maximum order limits are in place to prevent overtrading.

Visualized Reporting:

  • A trading report is displayed on the right side of the chart, showing daily profit/loss per strategy, cumulative profit/loss, total profit/loss, and complementarity rate (the percentage of days with complementary profit/loss between strategies).

  • A bar chart of daily profit/loss for the last 15 days is plotted to visually illustrate the performance of each strategy.

Usage Instructions:

  • Users can enable or disable individual strategies as needed.

  • Parameters for each strategy can be adjusted to suit different trading instruments and risk preferences.

  • Testing on a demo account is recommended before live trading.

Note: This EA involves multiple strategies and complex capital management. Users should fully understand its mechanisms and risks before use.

Based on analysis of your EA code, this is a professional multi-strategy trading system. Below is a product description suitable for the MQL5 market:

Tri-Strategy Trading EA

Product Overview
This is an intelligent trading system integrating three independent trading strategies, specifically designed for forex and gold markets. The system adopts a modular architecture, allowing users to flexibly enable different strategy combinations to achieve risk diversification and strategy complementarity.

Core Features

  • Multi-Strategy Synergy

    • RangeBreakout Strategy: Trend-following system based on price breakouts, operating during 08:00–12:00.

    • Grid Strategy: Grid trading system, operating during 02:00–23:00, with dynamic grid layer adjustment.

    • GridTrading Strategy: Boundary-triggered grid system, operating during 06:00–23:00.

  • Intelligent Capital Management

    • Automatically adjusts trade volume based on account size (benchmarked to $10,000).

    • Dynamic lot size calculation adapted to accounts of different sizes.

    • Different base lot settings for gold (XAUUSD) and forex pairs.

  • Professional Risk Control

    • 30% maximum drawdown protection mechanism.

    • Independent take-profit and stop-loss settings for each strategy.

    • Floating loss threshold control to automatically stop adding positions.

    • Maximum order limits to prevent overtrading.

  • Visual Monitoring System

    • Real-time profit/loss statistics panel.

    • Multi-strategy performance comparison charts.

    • 30-day trading history records.

    • Strategy complementarity analysis.

Technical Parameters

  • Supported Symbols: Major forex pairs, XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 and above

  • Account Requirements: Compatible with standard ECN accounts

  • Risk Level: Medium (adjustable via parameters)

Ideal For

  • Traders seeking strategy diversification.

  • Investors requiring automated risk control.

  • Users pursuing long-term stable returns.

  • Those looking to avoid single-strategy failure risks.

Notes

  • Test on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the parameters.

  • Strategies can be enabled independently, but combined use is recommended.

  • Real-time monitoring is advised to track system status.

  • Performance may vary depending on broker spreads and slippage.

Important: This EA is only suitable for accounts with equity above $10,000. The minimum equity should not fall below $7,500, as insufficient funds may prevent the full execution of trading strategies.

