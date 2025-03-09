Smart Order Blocks EA

Smart Order Blocks EA - Automated Trading with OrderBlocks

Description

The Smart Order Blocks EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to identify, visualize, and automatically trade based on Order Block formations - a powerful concept used by many traders. This tool is quite comprehensive, capable of detecting market opportunities with precision and executing strategies autonomously.

What are Order Blocks?

Order Blocks are specific areas on the chart that represent zones of support and resistance, where strong price movements occurred before significant reversals or continuations. These formations also function as dynamic zones and are considered ideal entry points for trades. The EA automatically identifies these structures and classifies them as:

  • Internal Order Blocks: Short-term formations with high potential for immediate reaction
  • Swing Order Blocks: Medium/long-term formations that can function as important structural levels

Main Features

Advanced Identification and Visualization

  • Automatic detection of Order Blocks using optimized ZigZag algorithm
  • Visual differentiation between bullish and bearish blocks
  • Customizable color visualization for easy identification
  • Identification of high volatility bars through ATR analysis
  • Automatic extension of OrderBlocks for future projections

Versatile Trading System

  • 4 Trading Modes:
    • Normal Mode: Buy on Bullish OB, Sell on Bearish OB
    • Reverse Mode: Buy on Bearish OB, Sell on Bullish OB
    • Special Buy Mode: Only buy orders (Buy Limit and Buy Stop)
    • Special Sell Mode: Only sell orders (Sell Limit and Sell Stop)
  • Operations on internal and/or swing OrderBlocks
  • Precise order positioning with customizable percentages
  • Block mitigation monitoring and automatic closure

Professional Risk Management

  • Lot size calculation based on risk percentage or fixed size
  • Customizable trailing stop system
  • Automatic Take Profit
  • Pending order limits per OrderBlock and in total
  • Maximum time for open orders
  • Automatic management of disappeared OrderBlocks orders

Intuitive Visual Interface

  • Colored blocks showing all active formations
  • Information panel with real-time statistics
  • Visual differentiation between internal and swing blocks
  • Visual tracking of mitigated OB

Customizable Parameters

The EA offers a wide range of settings to adapt to any trading style:

ZigZag Settings

Adjust the sensitivity of market structure detection with depth, deviation, and backstep parameters.

OrderBlocks Settings

Customize the size, appearance, extension, and visibility of internal and swing OrderBlocks.

Volatility Settings

Choose between ATR or Cumulative Average methods for volatility analysis, with customizable multipliers.

Trading Settings

Define lots, risk percentage, stop loss, take profit, and choose between the various operation modes.

Visual Settings

Customize block colors for better chart visualization and analysis.

Benefits

  • Complete Automation: Identifies, analyzes, and executes trades without manual intervention
  • Advanced Approach: Based on concepts used by many traders
  • Adaptable System: Works on multiple currency pairs and timeframes
  • Integrated Risk Management: Protects your capital with advanced tools
  • Total Customization: Adapt the EA to your personal trading style
  • Visual Analysis: Provides a clear representation of important market structures

Usage Recommendations

The Smart Order Blocks EA is suitable for various trading styles, from scalping to swing trading, depending on the applied timeframe. For best results, it is recommended to:

  1. Start with default settings on major currency pairs
  2. Test different timeframes to find the one that best suits your style
  3. Gradually optimize parameters according to market behavior
  4. Use adequate risk management, starting with smaller lots

This EA represents a complete solution for traders who want to implement strategies based on Order Blocks, combining advanced technical analysis with precise automatic execution, all in a robust and customizable tool.


P.S.: If you want an MQL4 version, please send me a DM here on MQL5 Chat

Plus de l'auteur
SuperTrendAshi
Fillipe Dos Santos
5 (2)
Indicateurs
SuperTrendAshi Description SuperTrendAshi is an advanced and optimized version of the SuperTrend indicator that incorporates Heikin Ashi calculation to provide smoother and more reliable signals. This unique combination results in an indicator that reduces false signals and identifies trends with greater precision. Key Features Combines the strength of SuperTrend with Heikin Ashi smoothing More stable signals with less noise Intuitive color system (Aqua for uptrend, Magenta for downtrend) Custo
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
SuperTrendAshi EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
SuperTrendAshi EA - Automated Trading System A versatile Expert Advisor based on the SuperTrend indicator adapted for Heikin Ashi candles Key Features: Automated trading system combining SuperTrend precision with Heikin Ashi smoothing Flexible operation with multiple trading modes Advanced risk management with dynamic Trailing Stop Intuitive interface with customizable parameters Detailed Features: Operation Modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Mode: Operates with defined targets Signal-Only Mode: F
Moving Regression Bandss
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
MovingRegressionBands - Polynomial Regression Indicator with Adaptive Bands Description MovingRegressionBands is an advanced technical indicator that combines polynomial regression with adaptive bands to identify market trends and reversal points. Using sophisticated mathematical calculations, the indicator provides a more precise view of price movements through a higher-order regression model. Key Features Configurable polynomial regression order for greater accuracy Adaptive bands based on mod
FREE
Weis Waves Wyckoff
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
through this indicator you can make  analysis and also can to distinguish possible weakness or continuous strength  on  price, it is an indicator initially developed by David Weis. This version is for the meta trader 5 platform. The Weis Waves indicator is based on volume and is aligned with the price, being able to find not only possible strenght and weakness, but also possible divergences between price and volume, bringing an interesting analysis between both.
Weis Waves Result
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
The result as the name explain, displays the result of a swing. Sometimes weis waves show a big effort, but a little result... The weis waves result is a better revelation about the volume, if united with weis waves. it is a volume indicator, but it is different from a conventional volume indicator, this indicator came from the wyckoff method, if you use the result you will have a different view of the market, regardless of which asset is operating.
DashMarketProfile
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
this indicator is essential when it's necessary to identify  trade locations on  chart. You can initially get an idea of ​​the candlestick's direction with other graphical tools and then identify the best regions with the DMP. The Dash Market Profile is a statistical indicator, that mean it is an indicator that is based on mathematical calculations, identifying the best regions and observing the candles of the best regions to trade. The financial market is not as easy as it seems, it is necessar
Anchored Vwap With Arrows
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any ti
CandleVolume
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
CandleVolume is an indicator that colors bars according to increasing or decreasing volume. You can use it to identify strategic regions of the chart and complete an analysis. White means low volume, yellow means medium volume and red means climax volume. It is a recommended indicator if you like to interpret market contexts and understand how market cycles work.
BetterVolumeTick
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
BetterVolumeTick it is a volume indicator. It marks the volume regions where there was a great aggression, also shows the volume intensity. Yellow means low volume, normal activity. Orange means activity with a pretty amount of volume. Red means ultra high volume. This indicator combined with the price chart will give you another view of the market context.
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Smart OrderBlocks
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Smart OrderBlocks Indicator for MetaTrader 5 A Differentiated Vision and a Bit of Price Action! Smart OrderBlocks is an advanced indicator that reveals market structure from a unique perspective through intelligent supply and demand zone detection. Key Features OrderBlocks Detection Internal OrderBlocks : Capture micro-level market dynamics Swing OrderBlocks : Identify macro market momentum trends Advanced Volatility Intelligence Volatility detection using: Adaptive Average True Range (AT
FootPrintChart
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Footprint Chart - Professional Volume Profile Analysis Institutional-grade volume analysis now available on MetaTrader 5! The Footprint Chart is a professional indicator that revolutionizes your market analysis by revealing the true battle between buyers and sellers at each price level. Unlike traditional volume indicators, Footprint shows WHERE volume was traded within each candle, allowing you to identify accumulation zones, distribution patterns, and points of control with surgical precisi
