Prophet HFT MT5

Want to pass your Prop Firm challenges as quickly as possible? Look no further. Prophet HFT MT5 has a proven track record of helping traders pass hundreds of Prop Firm Challenges without delay.


(Current price: $200 – Price increases to $250 in December.)



MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prophetservices



24/7 Support:

I’m here to support you every step of the way. Reach out any time for guidance, troubleshooting, or tips on getting the most out of Prophet HFT MT5. Your success is my priority.



Why Prophet HFT MT5?

Proven Results – This bot is designed for maximum efficiency, enabling quick and reliable results to help you pass challenges.

High-Speed Execution – Engineered for low-latency trading, capturing even the smallest market movements.

Customizable Settings – Fine-tune trailing stops, entry distances, and stop-loss levels to match your specific broker conditions.



Best Practices for Optimal Results:

• Reach out before you start – Contact me to ensure you’re getting the best setup for the bot before trading.

• Designed for US30 – This bot is optimized for trading US30, but may work with other pairs. Please consult with me first if you’re considering other pairs.

• Trade during London/NY overlap – Maximize performance by using the bot during the highest market volume periods.



Important Disclaimer:

Prophet HFT MT5 is designed specifically to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges. It is not intended for live account trading, Prop Firms that don’t allow HFT, and using this bot on live accounts will likely result in disqualification by your Prop Firm or broker.


Trading forex and participating in Prop Firm challenges carries inherent risks. If you are unfamiliar with the risks involved or are unsure about the implications of using this bot, do not purchase. By purchasing and activating this EA, you acknowledge that no refunds will be issued after activation. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and functionality of the bot before proceeding with your purchase.

