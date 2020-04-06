Prophet HFT MT5

Want to pass your Prop Firm challenges as quickly as possible? Look no further. Prophet HFT MT5 has a proven track record of helping traders pass hundreds of Prop Firm Challenges without delay.


(Current price: $200 – Price increases to $250 in January.)


List of supported Prop Firms (Updated 22nd December 2025):

  • WeFund (1 Step HFT Challenge)
  • Sure Leverage Funding (EA Challenge)
  • Eden Funding (1 Step HFT Challenge)
  • Fusion Funded (1 Step HFT Challenge)
  • Paid to Trade (Pro Path Evaluation)
  • Capalantis (1 Phase HFT Challenge)
  • Delta Funding FX (avoid this prop firm)
  • Aura Funded  (avoid this prop firm)
  • Funded Folks (Not too sure on this Prop Firm so be aware)
  • HFTFunded (Users reported that this HFT prop firm is not providing true HFT account, no longer supported)


MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prophetservices



24/7 Support:

I’m here to support you every step of the way. Reach out any time for guidance, troubleshooting, or tips on getting the most out of Prophet HFT MT5. Your success is my priority.



Why Prophet HFT MT5?

Proven Results – This bot is designed for maximum efficiency, enabling quick and reliable results to help you pass challenges.

High-Speed Execution – Engineered for low-latency trading, capturing even the smallest market movements.

Customizable Settings – Fine-tune trailing stops, entry distances, and stop-loss levels to match your specific broker conditions.



Best Practices for Optimal Results:

• Reach out before you start – Contact me to ensure you’re getting the best setup for the bot before trading.

• Designed for US30 – This bot is optimized for trading US30, but may work with other pairs. Please consult with me first if you’re considering other pairs.

• Trade during London/NY overlap – Maximize performance by using the bot during the highest market volume periods.



Important Disclaimer:

Prophet HFT MT5 is designed specifically to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges. It is not intended for live account trading, Prop Firms that don’t allow HFT, and using this bot on live accounts will likely result in disqualification by your Prop Firm or broker.


Trading forex and participating in Prop Firm challenges carries inherent risks. If you are unfamiliar with the risks involved or are unsure about the implications of using this bot, do not purchase. By purchasing and activating this EA, you acknowledge that no refunds will be issued after activation. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and functionality of the bot before proceeding with your purchase.

おすすめのプロダクト
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
エキスパート
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Forex Attack
Ivan Simonika
エキスパート
We present you an expert system, which is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. Settings are quite simple and easy to adjust. The Forex Attack expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks, which must be taken into account when testing the system. The expert system works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads hi
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
エキスパート
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
エキスパート
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
エキスパート
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
エキスパート
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
エキスパート
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Phoenix MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
非インジケーターエキスパートアドバイザーは、インジケーター、注文グリッド、マーチンゲールを使用しません。 1日あたりの取引数は厳しく制限でき、一度に1つの注文のみが市場に出回ることができます。取引はストップロスによって保護されており、リアルまたはバーチャル（ブローカーから隠されている）のいずれかです。穏やかな市場で、アジアのセッション中に動作します。滑りや広がりの拡大に対する保護機能が組み込まれています。月曜日から金曜日に取引を転送せず、金曜日に取引を自動的に閉じる機能があります。 戦略は価格パターンを使用します-これは短期トレンドの方向を決定するための普遍的な方法です。便利なマネーマネジメント、Nバランスごとの固定ロットがあります。チャートには貿易統計が表示され、設定と最適化が簡単です。 デフォルトの作業時間枠はM5、EURUSD記号です。次のペアがアドバイザーに適しています：GBPUSD、USDCAD、EURUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、NZDUSD .. .. オプション： START_HOUR、START_MINUTES-取引開始の時間と分。
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
エキスパート
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Project Evolution Breakout Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The EA uses a scalping strategy on a breakout, uses innovative advanced technologies using a Neural Network. To create the EA , we used the latest advanced algorithms to find the best moments to enter the market. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant drawdowns. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on th
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
エキスパート
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Neuro Control EA
STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
エキスパート
NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
エキスパート
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、私はこのツールを実際の結果を厳密に設計しました。これまでのいくつかの戦略に基づいて、外国為替市場に適応させたツールです。したがって、機械学習の人工知能に適応しています。つまり、AI が読み取ります。パラメータを設定して私の戦略に合わせて参照すると、エントリの品質が高くなるように学習します。ポジションを回復できるノードもあります。もう 1 つの革新的な点は、すべてが .html ファイルにカプセル化されることです。仮想的な方法、つまり、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットなどのサーバーにデータが送信されることはなく、非常に人道的な方法になります。 Horus AI は大規模なノード データベースを備えており、私のノード サーバーに接続して、市場の構造化と破壊に関するより多くの情報を保存し続け、私の特別な預言者指標などを参照します。 これにより、新しいノード情報 API、インジケーター、ニュースのおかげでユニークになります。 重要なお読みください。API はバックテストで動作できないため、バックテストは実行できません。バックテストは実際にのみ動作します。パフォーマンス
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
エキスパート
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Capital Smart
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
Neuromios MultiNet
Dmytro Kucherenko
エキスパート
Neuromios MultiNet is a modern multi-currency trading advisor based on neural networks with a unique architecture. This version contains 12 trading strategies based on neural networks trained on 6 currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, USDCAD. It operates on a daily timeframe. By default, trading is performed simultaneously using all strategies. You can choose one strategy for testing and trading. Trades are opened no more than once per day at the opening of the day, which redu
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Trend Following EA Simple
Van Quang Nguyen
エキスパート
概要 Trending Following EA Simpleは、シンプルながら非常に効果的なロジックで主要な市場の動きを捉えるように設計された、堅牢なトレンドフォロー型エキスパートアドバイザーです。持続的なトレンド内で確率の高い設定に焦点を当てることで複雑さを排除し、一貫したパフォーマンスを目指します。このEAは人気のあるボラタイルな商品に最適化されており、H2時間足でシームレスに動作するため、初心者トレーダーから経験豊富なトレーダーまで頼りになるツールです。 コアとなる取引ロジック H2チャート上で明確な 移動平均線（MA）フィルター を使用して 支配的な市場のトレンドを識別 します。トレンドの方向は、重要なMAに対する価格の位置によって定義され、取引が市場の大きな勢いに沿っていることを保証します。 簡素化されたエントリー条件を採用 ：MAが主要なトレンドの方向を確認し、 かつRSI指標 が有利なエントリーポイントを示した場合にのみ取引を実行します。この強力な組み合わせにより、 MAで確認された上昇トレンド中の売られすぎ領域 でのエントリーと、 MAで確認された下降トレンド中の買
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
SMTM MartinBB Genuine
Xu Wu Peng
エキスパート
一个奇葩的马丁类策略，带止损，事实上也可以理解为分步趋势策略。有很多可供自定义的参数，可以自由调整出自己能接受的参数。提供一些我自己调整的参数设置文件以供参考，我使用这些参数已经在模拟盘实验了几个月了，所以策略适应性还不错，至少我提供的参数应该没有过度拟合。提供模拟盘观摩信息——注意不要直接跟单，因为作者懒得维护模拟盘，说不定啥时候VPS死机了，而作者都不知道，从而导致EA无法执行正确的操作，所以观摩账户仅供欣赏。 Login：9999673415 Investor：+oMz5xBh MetaQuotes-Demo 务必注意：每一张图表都使用不同的魔术号，且间隔至少2，因为每一张图表要占用两个魔术号。比如可以这样设置：EURUSD=1000，EURGBP=1002，AUDCAD=1004…… 信号所用参数设置文件： https://c.mql5.com/31/1142/Presets.zip
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
エキスパート
AbacuQuant   le  ofrece la posibilidad de tener en sus manos multiples estrategias en multiples instrumentos con una gran variedad de filtros que permiten segmentar las operaciones y diversificar las estrategias de mil formas, tomese el tiempo necesario para probar y optimizar su propia estrategia, verifique los inputs de AbacuQuant, muy seguramente encontrará lo que necesita, o si lo desea, puede optimizar e iniciar su propia busqueda con los parametros que mejor se adapten a usted, en todo ca
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Premium Gold Sniper
Premananth R
エキスパート
Premium   Gold Snipper Premium Gold Snipper   is an automated trading system developed for   XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe . It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol:   XAUUSD Recommended brokers:   Deriv  and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe:   M5 - M15 Strategy Type:   Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading:   Yes Minimum Deposit:  500 USD (or equival
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remstoneを
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信