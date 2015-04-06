Triple Trend for MT4

Pin Bar Alerts Snapdragon Systems Ltd 5 (1) Indicateurs

Introduction This indicator marks Pin Bars (bars with an unusually long upper or lower candle wick) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a Pin Bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What proportion of the bar should be made up of the wick How big or small the total size of the Pin Bar has to