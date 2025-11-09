Series Control Automatic
- Experts
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 9 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position.
Currency pairs for trading:
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZD, AUDCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CADJPY, GBPNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.
Timeframe:
H1 (Sentry).
This bot has many settings for effective trading on the Forex market, using modern analysis and money management technologies.
Basic settings:
- SetupFilling: Order execution type.
- EcnMode: ECN (Electronic Communication Network) mode for setting a stop loss at the same time as an order.
- CombinesAllStops: Combine all stop losses into one level.
- MagicNumber: The bot's unique identifier.
- EnabledBuy: Enable buy signals.
- EnabledSell: Allow sell signals.
- CorrectionTickValue: Tick value correction.
- CommentOrders: Comment for all orders.
- Money Management Settings:
- StableVolume: Fixed volume (if Money Management is disabled).
- MoneyManagementOn: Enable/disable Money Management.
- MoneyManagementBase: Base volume for Money Management.
- Settings for working with a series of orders:
- CountOrderInSeries: Maximum number of orders in a series.
- StepForOrderSeries: Minimum step between orders.
- ProtectionOverTime: Protection over time (in minutes).
- AccordingTrend: Work according to the trend.
- AgainstTrend: Work against the trend.
- Settings for series support:
- MinimumLevelBars: Minimum level between bars.
- SmallDegree: Small degree.
- SmallKstd: Small standard deviation.
- SmallBars: Number of small bars.
- Signal settings:
- SignalDegree: Signal degree.
- SignalKstd: Standard deviation of the signal.
- SignalBars: Number of bars for the signal.
- Settings for series support:
- marketTakeProfit: Take profit on the market.
- virtualTrStart: Virtual start of the trailing stop.
- virtualTrStop: Virtual trailing stop.
- marketStopLoss: Market stop loss.
- virtualStopLoss: Virtual stop loss.
- virtualTakeProfit: Virtual take profit.