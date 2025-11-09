Series Control Automatic

I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position.

Currency pairs for trading:

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZD, AUDCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CADJPY, GBPNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.

Timeframe:

H1 (Sentry).

This bot has many settings for effective trading on the Forex market, using modern analysis and money management technologies.

Basic settings:
  • SetupFilling: Order execution type.
  • EcnMode: ECN (Electronic Communication Network) mode for setting a stop loss at the same time as an order.
  • CombinesAllStops: Combine all stop losses into one level.
  • MagicNumber: The bot's unique identifier.
  • EnabledBuy: Enable buy signals.
  • EnabledSell: Allow sell signals.
  • CorrectionTickValue: Tick value correction.
  • CommentOrders: Comment for all orders.
  • Money Management Settings:
  • StableVolume: Fixed volume (if Money Management is disabled).
  • MoneyManagementOn: Enable/disable Money Management.
  • MoneyManagementBase: Base volume for Money Management.
  • Settings for working with a series of orders:
  • CountOrderInSeries: Maximum number of orders in a series.
  • StepForOrderSeries: Minimum step between orders.
  • ProtectionOverTime: Protection over time (in minutes).
  • AccordingTrend: Work according to the trend.
  • AgainstTrend: Work against the trend.
  • Settings for series support:
  • MinimumLevelBars: Minimum level between bars.
  • SmallDegree: Small degree.
  • SmallKstd: Small standard deviation.
  • SmallBars: Number of small bars.
  • Signal settings:
  • SignalDegree: Signal degree.
  • SignalKstd: Standard deviation of the signal.
  • SignalBars: Number of bars for the signal.
  • Settings for series support:
  • marketTakeProfit: Take profit on the market.
  • virtualTrStart: Virtual start of the trailing stop.
  • virtualTrStop: Virtual trailing stop.
  • marketStopLoss: Market stop loss.
  • virtualStopLoss: Virtual stop loss.
  • virtualTakeProfit: Virtual take profit.









