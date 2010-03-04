Gonadri EA

GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence.

Follow our live signal here: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2331857

You can follow us at t.me/gonadripamm and you can invest from €50 and start earning returns.

If you have problems, ask me for your set file in private. The default setfile is prepared

for vtmarkerts ecn raw

; if you use ultimamarkets, lower the first parameter to 500 (instead of 675). Ideally, work with brokers that have a spread below 10 (in 2 decimals; if it has 3, the parameters need adjustment—contact in private).

Are you looking for an Expert Advisor that maximizes your profits and minimizes your risks?

GONADRI EA is a solution developed with a unique formula created by us. This EA offers intelligent trading for gold and does NOT use indicators in its operation.

What makes GONADRI EA unique?

· Intelligent: Identifies the best trading opportunities by analyzing gold’s movement and seeks quick trades with low exposure.

· Advanced hedging: Reduces drawdown risk through sophisticated hedging strategies.

· Total flexibility: Customize your strategy with a wide range of parameters and settings.

· Prop Firm compatibility: Meets the requirements of leading prop trading firms.

· Capital protection: Minimizes losses with the rescue function implemented in the EA (by default starting from 75 positions, but you can lower it).

Key features:

· Automatic optimization: Adapts to changing market conditions.

· Exhaustive backtesting: Demonstrates a solid performance history.

· Personalized technical support: We solve all your doubts.

Benefits:

· Lower risk: Reduces exposure to unexpected losses.

· Save time: Automates your trades and frees up your time.

· Intelligent decision-making: Leverage market signals with greater precision.

What are you waiting for?

Try our EA for free with the demo version and discover why our closest clients trust GONADRI EA.

Recommended configuration: Our recommended parameters are the ones that come by default in the EA, but we are constantly searching for and updating new sets to improve performance. We even have our EA on an account for signals on the page. Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40.

Timeframe: M5

Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at vtmarkets (it behaves differently with other brokers) or €50 in a cent account.

It is recommended to set the parameter shown in the images to false.
