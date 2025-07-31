Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only

  • Purpose: The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price
  • Plots:
    • SuperTrend Line: A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends.
    • Filling: Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true.
  • Logic:
    • Calculates ATR using the iATR function to measure volatility.
    • Computes a middle line ((high + low) / 2), upper band (Middle + Multiplier * ATR), and lower band (Middle - Multiplier * ATR).
    • Determines trend direction:
      • Uptrend (trend = 1): When the closing price exceeds the previous upper band.
      • Downtrend (trend = -1): When the closing price falls below the previous lower band.
      • Maintains trend continuity if no crossover occurs.
    • Adjusts bands to prevent unnecessary fluctuations (e.g., lower band doesn’t decrease in an uptrend).
    • Sets the SuperTrend line to the lower band (uptrend) or upper band (downtrend), with color changes based on trend direction.
  • Buffers: Uses 9 buffers:
    • Filled_a, Filled_b: For the optional filling area.
    • SuperTrend, ColorBuffer: For the trend line and its color.
    • Atr, Up, Down, Middle, trend: For internal calculations.

Functionality

  • Trend Identification: Signals bullish (up) or bearish (down) trends based on price position relative to bands.
  • Visualization: Provides a clear visual with a dynamic trend line and optional price-trend filling for better trend tracking.
  • Use Case: Suitable for trend-following strategies, especially in trending markets, but may lag or give false signals in choppy conditions.



