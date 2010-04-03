Absorption Exhaustion Detector
- Indicateurs
- TitanScalper
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 20
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones.
KEY FEATURES
- Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization
- Price-volume divergence gap measurement displayed in pips/points
- Professional information panel with live market data
- Customizable visual elements with toggle options
- Clean, professional interface suitable for all trading styles
- Optimized for all timeframes and instruments
HOW IT WORKS
The indicator calculates cumulative volume delta by analyzing bullish and bearish volume on each candle. It then normalizes this CVD data to match the price scale, allowing for direct comparison between price action and volume flow. When significant divergences occur, they indicate:
- Absorption: Price rises without adequate volume support
- Exhaustion: Price falls despite underlying buying pressure
- Market inefficiencies and potential reversal zones
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Separate indicator window display
- Dual-line visualization: Price line (white) and CVD line (cyan)
- Real-time gap calculation with automatic pip/point conversion
- Volume average calculation with 20-period smoothing
- Lookback period analysis for accurate normalization
CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
Detection Settings:
- Analysis Lookback Period (default: 100 bars)
- Volume Multiplier for high-volume detection (default: 1.5)
Display Settings:
- Toggle Price Line visibility
- Toggle CVD Line visibility
- Toggle Information Panel
- Toggle Gap Size Display
- Customizable gap text color and font size
TRADING APPLICATIONS
- Identify potential reversal zones before they occur
- Confirm price breakouts with volume analysis
- Spot market manipulation and absorption patterns
- Enhance entry and exit timing decisions
- Risk management through divergence analysis
COMPATIBILITY
- Works on all currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies
- Compatible with all timeframes from M1 to MN1
- Optimized for MetaTrader 5 build 3450 and higher
- Low resource consumption with efficient calculation algorithms
INSTALLATION
Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart. The default settings are optimized for most trading scenarios, but all parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences and market conditions.
SUPPORT
Comprehensive user manual included with installation. Regular updates ensure compatibility with latest MetaTrader 5 builds and market conditions.
This professional-grade indicator is suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their volume analysis capabilities and improve trading decision accuracy.