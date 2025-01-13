Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5

5

Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching.
This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works

Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)
Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trends 
Step 3: Combine all component trend signals using Safe Algorithm
Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works

  • All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust
  • Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time
  • Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators
  • Safe Algorithm is a smart trading algorithm that can use for rating final signal

  • If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected timeframe of all symbols you are watching, please check this Market Trend Scanner
  • Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it

Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:

  • Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Algorithm
  • Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Algorithm. It can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell
  • Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators
  • Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators
  • Indicator Signals: Signal of component indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

- When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring
- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!
- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!
- If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating
- If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating
- If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences and want to build complex strategies => More details provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals

Who should use this indicator

- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other indicators.
- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and technical indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!
- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...
- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still be helpful. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals quickly? Do you have a good algorithm to rate analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

Something you should know

- This indicator works as a monitoring dashboard. It won't draw anything on chart candles
- You can pick all 21 standard timeframes to analyze and scan at the same time. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
- You can show up to 10 component indicators you prefer to monitor their values/signals on the dashboard but you can't change indicators used for scoring & rating (they are selected and fixed)
- Analyzed data can be auto-refreshed by interval or manual refreshed. It's up to you!
- You can create alerts and receive alerts via terminal/email/mobile notification with alert manager
- You can easy save & load your settings with friendly save/load feature
- There is a button on dashboard that let you able to switch between light & dark mode easily
- This indicator needs to calculate a lot of data for final signal. Because of that, it just shows latest signal and don't show historical signals
- Don't worry about the powerful of your computer, we optimized this indicator carefully to let it works smoothly on a typical PC or VPS
- You can get more details by reading Timeframes Trend Scanner Guidelines

Be Safe and Happy Trading!


Avis 1
Kevin Smith
62
Kevin Smith 2025.03.24 18:20 
 

All good so far. Indicator seems reliable and accurate on the pair I have been using. Simple to use and configure. Looks good so far.

Produits recommandés
KTrade Data Statistics Expert MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Transaction Data Analysis Assistant: This is a statistical analysis tool for transaction data, and there are many data charts for analysis and reference. language: Support language selection switch (currently supports Chinese and English active recognition without manual selection) The main window shows: Balance display Total profit and loss display Now the position profit and loss amount is displayed Now the position profit and loss ratio is displayed The total order volume, total lot size, and
FREE
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicateurs
Xtrade Trend Detector est un indicateur capable de trouver les meilleures opportunités pour prendre position sur n'importe quel marché boursier. En effet, il est taillé pour les scalpers mais aussi pour les Daytraders. Vous pourriez donc vous en servir pour repérer les zones à trader, il s’intègre facilement sur graphique. Je l'utilise pour detecter les tendances sur les grandes unités de temps et prendre positions sur les petites unités de temps. N’hésitez pas à me contacter si vous avez des qu
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Moyenne Mobile Multi-Périodes Débloquez une compréhension plus approfondie des tendances du marché avec l'indicateur de moyenne mobile multi-périodes. Cet outil MQL5 puissant vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles de cinq périodes différentes simultanément sur un seul graphique. Obtenez des informations complètes sur la dynamique des prix sous diverses perspectives sans encombrer votre espace de travail avec plusieurs instances d'indicateur. Caractéristiques Clés : Analyse
Go Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicateurs
The main idea of this product is to generate statistics based on signals from 5 different strategies for the Binary Options traders, showing how the results would be and the final balance based on broker's payout. Strategy 1: The calculation is secret. Strategy 2: The signal is based on a sequence of same side candles (same color). Strategy 3: The signal is based on a sequence of interspersed candles (opposite colors). Strategy 4: The signal consists of the indicators bollinger (we have 3 type
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicateurs
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicateurs
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
DTFX Algo Zones for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicateurs
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Eazy Indicator
Isaac Agyei Poku
Indicateurs
Forex BUY and SELL signals from the best Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. Draw bullish/bearish bars on the chart. Accurate trend detector. Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a simple MT5 indicator that draws bullish and bearish bars in the chart to reflect the direction of the trend. The indicator consists of orange bearish bars and green bullish bars. When the trend changes its direction, the indicator changes its color. The indicator is a modernization of the traditional Heiken Ashi indicator. Moving Aver
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Qdotraxy
Fernando Souza Mendes
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of the QDOTRAXY Indicator: Your Key to Precise Trading Decisions! Have you ever imagined having a powerful ally that combines advanced technical analysis with real-time alerts to maximize your market operations? We introduce ULTRA ADVANCED, the indicator that revolutionizes how you make buy and sell decisions. Why Choose QDOTRAXY? Unmatched Accuracy: QDOTRAXY combines multiple technical indicators (MACD, Bollinger Bands, SAR, and Moving Average) to generate highly reliable si
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Super Trend Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicateurs
Super Trend Scalper v1.0 Overview The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success. Technical Methodology Main Components 1. Adaptive SuperTrend Uses the Average True Rang
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicateurs
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Visual Engulfing Pattern Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Engulfing Pattern Indicator Introducing the Engulfing Pattern Indicator! Are you ready to take your trading strategy to the next level? The Engulfing Pattern Indicator is your ultimate tool to spot powerful market reversals and trends based on the time-tested Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. This indicator is crafted to provide you with actionable insights, but remember: it’s not optimized—you have the freedom to optimize it to suit your trading needs! Why the Engulfing Pattern? The Engulfing Pat
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
Indicateurs
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Multi Time Frame Moving Averages
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
In finance, a moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in   technical analysis . The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data by creating a constantly updated   average price . This Indicator determines the current time frame and calculates 3 moving averages from the next 3 available time frames. You can put this indicator on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 TF. Blue and Magenta Arrows show the moment to go Long or Short accordi
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicateurs
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Multi Timeframe Confluence Dashboard V1
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Indicateurs
Présentation Cet indicateur MT5 crée un tableau de bord de trading professionnel qui analyse simultanément 4 indicateurs techniques clés sur 3 unités de temps (M15, H1, H4) afin d'identifier les opportunités de trading à forte probabilité grâce à l'analyse de confluence. 1. Analyse de tendance EMA (Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle) 2. Analyse du momentum RSI (Indice de Force Relative) 3. Analyse de la volatilité ATR (Average True Range) 4. Analyse des figures en chandeliers (CDL) Conception optimi
Candle Size in Pips
Rahul Dhangar
Indicateurs
SizeInPips Indicator – Visualize Candle Size with Ease! Unlock the power of price action analysis with the SizeInPips Indicator ! This simple yet powerful tool is designed for traders who want to quickly measure and visualize the size of each candle (bar) in pips, helping you make informed trading decisions with confidence. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, SizeInPips  is the perfect addition to your MetaTrader 5 toolkit. What Does It Do? The SizeInPips Indicator  calculates
FREE
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicateurs
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Elements
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Element is a Forex arrow indicator that implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Follows the market trend with good reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. Displays signals simply and clear
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicateurs
BigPlayerRange – Meilleur indicateur pour MT5 BigPlayerRange est considéré comme le meilleur indicateur pour le Mini Indice et le Mini Dollar sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil met en évidence les zones stratégiques d’action des gros acteurs du marché, offrant une analyse technique institutionnelle d’une grande précision. Comment utiliser BigPlayerRange : Cet indicateur trace des zones d’achat (ligne verte) et de vente (ligne rouge). Lorsque le prix clôture en dehors de ces zones, une tendance
Meta Cipher B
SILICON HALLWAY PTY LTD
Indicateurs
Meta Cipher B: The All-in-One Oscillator Suite for MT5 Meta Cipher B brings the popular Market Cipher B concept to MetaTrader 5, optimised for speed and precision. Built from the ground up for performance, it delivers professional-grade signals without lag or sluggish scrolling. What it does A unified oscillator stack that visualises Wave momentum, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI and Stochastic. Clean Buy and Sell dots appear when conditions align. Use it on small timeframes for timing, and on high
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicateurs
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Indicateurs
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Boom Crash Trend Indicator
Rohan Gupta
Indicateurs
Boom and Crash Trend Detector is a  Non-Repaint   MT5 trading system usually being sold for 50 0$ . Most people use this for Deriv but can be used to forex too. The boom and crash spike indicator is a spike detecting software, with Multiple features, these features include. Spike Alert ( from 10 to 100-second warning before spike) Continues spike Alert (for double or continuous spikes at a time) supports all Boom/crash Indices M6 time frame works best here . Bigger time frame trend pointer for
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicateurs
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicateurs
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Indicateurs
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicateurs
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only   •   Chart Overlay + Alerts   (Popup/Push/JSON) •   SMC+   (OB/FVG/BOS) +   PA   +   HTF EMA   •   M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ...   focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a   multi-layer signal indicator   with institutional-grade filtering. It does   not   open trades; instead it dr
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur met en évidence les zones où un intérêt est déclaré sur le marché , puis montre la zone d’accumulation des ordres . Il fonctionne comme un carnet d’ordres à grande échelle . C’est l’indicateur destiné aux grands capitaux . Ses performances sont exceptionnelles. Quel que soit l’intérêt présent sur le marché, vous le verrez clairement . (Il s’agit d’une version entièrement réécrite et automatisée – l’analyse manuelle n’est plus nécessaire.) La vitesse de transaction est un indicateur
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Introduction Cet indicateur et système de trading représentent une approche remarquable des marchés financiers. ENIGMERA utilise les cycles fractals pour calculer avec précision les niveaux de support et de résistance. Il met en évidence la phase réelle d’accumulation et fournit orientation et objectifs — un système efficace aussi bien en tendance qu’en correction. Fonctionnement La majorité des fonctionnalités de l’indicateur se contrôle via des boutons situés à g
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT, le support EA et le guide complet, veuillez visiter – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Repérez la Tendance. Lisez le Motif. Chronométrez l'Entrée. 3 étapes en moins de 30 secondes ! Négociez sans effort — aucune analyse requise, votre assistant intelligent est prêt à simplifier votre flux de travail Fini la surcharge de graphiques. Négociez en toute confiance grâce à la détection intelligente de biais. Compatible avec toutes les devises, crypto-monnai
Plus de l'auteur
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicateurs
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
Smart Alert Manager
Nguyen Tuan Son
Utilitaires
Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
Filtrer:
Kevin Smith
62
Kevin Smith 2025.03.24 18:20 
 

All good so far. Indicator seems reliable and accurate on the pair I have been using. Simple to use and configure. Looks good so far.

Nguyen Tuan Son
13529
Réponse du développeur Nguyen Tuan Son 2025.03.25 11:56
Thank you for your review. I'm really appreciate it!
Répondre à l'avis