Supertrend Fakeout for MT4

This script is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator. It incorporates an additional feature that ensures trend reversals are more reliable by introducing a Fakeout Index Limit and a Fakeout ATR Mult. This helps avoid false trend changes that could occur due to short-term price fluctuations or market noise.

In smart money concept, when institute , "big-fish" want to buy, they usually sell first to take sellside liquidity and vice versal. This is why the indicator become importance. You can think about when fake break out happen, it time, big-fisrt manipulate, so this is oppotunity for your buy / sell entry.



How It Works:





The Supertrend indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) and a multiplier to determine the direction of the trend. When the price is above the Supertrend line, it indicates an uptrend; when the price is below the Supertrend line, it signals a downtrend.



This version goes a step further by adding the following checks before confirming a trend reversal:



The script will monitor if the price moves "Fakeout ATR Mult" ATR away from the Supertrend line after a potential breach. This distance helps ensure that the trend change is significant and not just a minor fluctuation.





In addition, the script checks the price action for a specific number of bars, which is controlled by the Fakeout Index Limit. This limit determines how many bars the price must remain below (for a downtrend) or above (for an uptrend) the Supertrend line before the trend is officially reversed.

Setting: + Supertrend setting + Fakeout limit (by candle). This is number of candle that price change direction. + Fakeout ATR mult + Fakeout type by high, low or close + Signal settings: I put arrow as buy/sell signal when fakeout happen. In default this feature was turn off. + Notification settings: You have to turn on signal setting also.







