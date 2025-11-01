ParitySnap MT5 — Tri-Currency Z-Score Reversion

Optimized for GOLD — Triad Ready (Signal + Stats Dashboard)

See only the imbalance.

When a triad of three related symbols drifts from parity, ParitySnap measures the Z-score of that gap and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar. A right-side Stats Dashboard shows fresh numbers on every new bar.

Quick Overview

Start fast — Ships tuned for the globally popular GOLD triad; drop it on a chart and it works.

Decide faster — Constantly visible WIN%, Profit Factor, Recommended Stop Loss, Z=0 breakdown, SL% reduce ambiguity and help avoid over-risking.

Expand later — Triad Ready: the same logic applies to any three-pair parity (EUR/GBP triangles, JPY clusters, metals), so you can switch presets as you grow.

Trust the chart — Non-repainting arrows; bounded history backfill is clearly tagged for transparency.

Filter the noise — TF-adaptive Overshoot, Half-Life range, and ATR/Spread gates mute low-quality triggers; sensible relax rules for metals.

What You See

Contribution labels (Dominant leg) near the arrow (or in the oscillator) show which pair drives the move.

GOLD-optimized, broker-friendly: if your broker doesn’t list XAUAUD, Pair-3 is auto-synthesized from Pair-1/2.

This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It never places orders or promises results.

Quick Start

Add the three symbols of your triad to Market Watch (e.g., XAUUSD , AUDUSD , XAUAUD ). If Pair-3 is missing, ParitySnap synthesizes it automatically.

Attach ParitySnap (Signal) to a chart (recommended TF: M15–H4).

Read the arrows + dashboard; size risk using Recommended SL (ATR×/pips). Exit at Z=0 or by your own rule.

Specifications

Tri-Currency Parity Z-score, BO/RE entries, Z-score oscillator sub-window, optional vertical trigger line.

Auto-layout on zoom/scroll/TF change; object prefixing by timeframe; staged buffers for responsive loading.

Optional alerts (popup, sound, email, push).

No DLLs, no external web calls. Strategy Tester has multi-symbol limits—confirm behavior on live charts before purchase.

FAQ

Does it repaint?

No. Arrows print on just-closed bars. Any bounded backfill is tagged (hist).

Can I use it without XAUAUD on my broker?

Yes. Pair-3 is auto-synthesized from the other two pairs.

Which triad is “best”?

It depends on regime. Start with the GOLD preset (easy and popular), then use Triad Ready to try other curated presets.

Pricing

Regular: US$199

Prefer to test first? Use the monthly rental before committing to lifetime.

Disclaimer

This is not investment advice and does not guarantee profits. Past behavior does not predict future results. You are responsible for your own trading decisions and risk. MetaTrader 5 is required; please load price history for all three symbols before use.