IntraScalpermt4 Indicator is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles.

At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level—a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities.

The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action behavior.

The system combines precisely engineered trend lines with these calculated levels, creating a powerful and highly effective trading framework.

IntraScalper also features built-in signal generation and a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to view potential profits and losses directly on your screen—bringing clarity, confidence, and consistency to your trading decisions.





IntraScalper EA comming soon for MT5 any account with 3 built-in strategy.