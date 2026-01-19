Enigmion EA MT4

Enigmion EA – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale)

Enigmion EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe.
It focuses on disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management.
The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for stable, controlled trading behavior. The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. The EA prioritizes trade quality over trade frequency, aiming to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions. 

Enigmion blog and signal 

 Introductory price available for the first 5 buyers only. The price will increase to $399 immediately after, and will then rise by $100 after every 5 additional purchases.

After purchase, verified buyers may contact me to receive exclusive bonus materials.

Strategy Logic

Enigmion EA uses a rule-based internal algorithm that evaluates:

  • Market structure

  • Price behavior

  • Volatility conditions

  • Trade timing alignment

Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are met.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging techniques.

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for AUDCAD

  • Designed for M5 timeframe

  • Built-in trade filtering logic

  • Adjustable risk and lot sizing

Risk Management

Enigmion EA includes a flexible risk management system allowing the user to:

  • Control lot size

  • Define risk behavior

  • Limit trade exposure

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: AUDCAD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • recommended deposit   2000 USD  for every  0.1 lot   ( low risk  )  you can control the lot as you wish

  • Broker: Low-spread broker (ECN recommended)

  • Account type: Any

Who This EA Is For

This Expert Advisor is suitable for:

  • Traders looking for structured automated trading

  • Users who prefer risk-controlled systems

  • Medium to large accounts

  • Traders who value stability over aggressive trading


