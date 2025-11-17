Trading Sessions Timings

The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions.

It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization.

Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2), this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow.

⭐ Key Features

✅ 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked

Sydney Session

Tokyo Session

London Session

New York Session

Each session is marked with a vertical divider line for crystal-clear separation.





✅ Perfect Timing for IC Markets (Winter GMT+2)

Default session timings are aligned with IC Markets’ winter server time.

(But all hours can be fully customized for other brokers.)

✅ Custom GMT Offset

Use the built-in GMT settings to match:

Any broker

Any server time

Any daylight saving period

✅ Your Custom Logo on Chart

Upload any BMP logo (e.g., your brand, channel, office logo).

The indicator will display it on the chart automatically.

Customize:

Position

Padding

Show/Hide option

✅ Clean, Lightweight, & Ultra-Fast

No heavy processing.

No lag.

No repainting.

Works smoothly on all timeframes.

📌 Why You Need This Indicator

Session timing is important because:

Liquidity changes in each session

Breakouts happen at session opens

Reversals often appear at overlaps

Each session has its own volatility pattern

This indicator makes it extremely easy to visually identify sessions and build high-accuracy trading setups.

⚙️ Inputs Overview

Session Settings

Sydney Start Hour

Tokyo Start Hour

London Start Hour

New York Start Hour

Lookback Days (how many days of lines to show)

Line Customization

Line color

Line style

Line width

Show/Hide session names

Logo Settings

Enable / Disable Logo

Logo file name (BMP)

X/Y distance from chart corner

🖼️ How to Use

Place your logo BMP file inside:

MQL4/Images/ Attach the indicator to any chart Select your GMT offset (if needed) Done! Session divisions appear instantly

📌 Compatibility

MT4

All currency pairs

All timeframes

IC Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, FXTM, Eightcap, etc.

🔥 Ideal For