Trading Sessions Timings
- Indicateurs
- Sahil Shokeen
- Version: 1.0
The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions.
It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization.
Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2), this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow.
⭐ Key Features
✅ 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked
-
Sydney Session
-
Tokyo Session
-
London Session
-
New York Session
Each session is marked with a vertical divider line for crystal-clear separation.
✅ Perfect Timing for IC Markets (Winter GMT+2)
Default session timings are aligned with IC Markets’ winter server time.
(But all hours can be fully customized for other brokers.)
✅ Custom GMT Offset
Use the built-in GMT settings to match:
-
Any broker
-
Any server time
-
Any daylight saving period
✅ Your Custom Logo on Chart
Upload any BMP logo (e.g., your brand, channel, office logo).
The indicator will display it on the chart automatically.
Customize:
-
Position
-
Padding
-
Show/Hide option
✅ Clean, Lightweight, & Ultra-Fast
No heavy processing.
No lag.
No repainting.
Works smoothly on all timeframes.
📌 Why You Need This Indicator
Session timing is important because:
-
Liquidity changes in each session
-
Breakouts happen at session opens
-
Reversals often appear at overlaps
-
Each session has its own volatility pattern
This indicator makes it extremely easy to visually identify sessions and build high-accuracy trading setups.
⚙️ Inputs Overview
Session Settings
-
Sydney Start Hour
-
Tokyo Start Hour
-
London Start Hour
-
New York Start Hour
-
Lookback Days (how many days of lines to show)
Line Customization
-
Line color
-
Line style
-
Line width
-
Show/Hide session names
Logo Settings
-
Enable / Disable Logo
-
Logo file name (BMP)
-
X/Y distance from chart corner
🖼️ How to Use
-
Place your logo BMP file inside:
MQL4/Images/
-
Attach the indicator to any chart
-
Select your GMT offset (if needed)
-
Done! Session divisions appear instantly
📌 Compatibility
-
MT4
-
All currency pairs
-
All timeframes
-
IC Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, FXTM, Eightcap, etc.
🔥 Ideal For
-
Scalpers
-
Intraday traders
-
Breakout traders
-
Algo traders
-
Session-based strategy traders