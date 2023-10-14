Fair Value Gap Sweep MT4

4.8
Fair Value Gap Sweep is a unique and powerful indicator that draws fair value gaps on your chart and alerts you when a gap has been swept by the price. A fair value gap is a price gap that occurs when the market opens at a different level than the previous close, creating an imbalance between buyers and sellers. A gap sweep is when the price moves back to fill the gap, indicating a change in market sentiment and a potential trading opportunity.

Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator has the following features and benefits:

- It automatically detects and draws fair value gaps on your chart, using different colors and styles to distinguish between bullish and bearish gaps.
- It sends you an alert (sound, email, push notification) and draws an arrow on your chart when a gap has been swept by the price, so you don't miss any trading signals.
- It allows you to customize the gap size, gap type, alert settings, arrow settings, and other parameters according to your preferences and trading style.
- It works on any currency pair, timeframe, and market condition, giving you a versatile and reliable tool for your trading arsenal.

Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator is easy to use and understand. Just attach it to your chart and let it do the work for you. You can use it as a standalone indicator or combine it with other technical analysis tools to enhance your trading performance.

If you are looking for an indicator that can draw fair value gaps and alert you when they are swept by the price, then Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator is the perfect choice for you.


Avis 8
ulodiaku
127
ulodiaku 2024.01.17 22:05 
 

Marvelous. Always gives a lead on direction.

zainshah94
117
zainshah94 2023.11.25 13:44 
 

Good Tool, simple easy and perfect.

sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.11.21 11:04 
 

Very useful, works as it is supposed to. Helps that the developer uses the indicator his daily live room sessions.

FREE
Fair Value gap Sweep
Crispin Tibilla
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap Sweep is a unique and powerful indicator that draws fair value gaps on your chart and alerts you when a gap has been swept by the price. A fair value gap is a price gap that occurs when the market opens at a different level than the previous close, creating an imbalance between buyers and sellers. A gap sweep is when the price moves back to fill the gap, indicating a change in market sentiment and a potential trading opportunity. Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator has the following
FREE
FVG Watcher MT4
Crispin Tibilla
Indicateurs
FVG WATCHER   is an indicator that helps traders identify fair value gaps in the market. The indicator draws fair value gaps and alerts the user when the fair value gap has been swept. It allows users to specify how it should be swept, what time range to alert, and the size of the fair value gap to alert. It also allows the user to apply a moving average trend filter for better choice of alerts. The indicator also allows push mobile notifications. What makes FVG Watcher special is that it can be
FVG Watcher
Crispin Tibilla
5 (1)
Indicateurs
FVG WATCHER   is an indicator that helps traders identify fair value gaps in the market. The indicator draws fair value gaps and alerts the user when the fair value gap has been swept. It allows users to specify how it should be swept, what time range to alert, and the size of the fair value gap to alert. It also allows the user to apply a moving average trend filter for better choice of alerts. The indicator also allows push mobile notifications. What makes FVG Watcher special is that it can be
vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2024.05.19 05:09
; - )
Munyao1 Theki
18
Munyao1 Theki 2024.04.24 10:07 
 

Superb Indicator. Easy Identification of unfilled IFVG and FVG

ulodiaku
127
ulodiaku 2024.01.17 22:05 
 

Marvelous. Always gives a lead on direction.

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2024.01.18 11:01
Enjoy!! :-)
L1576
306
L1576 2023.12.05 15:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2023.12.06 09:35
Sorry if there were any issues. Can I know what exactly the problem is?
zainshah94
117
zainshah94 2023.11.25 13:44 
 

Good Tool, simple easy and perfect.

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2023.11.26 08:49
Cheers!
sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.11.21 11:04 
 

Very useful, works as it is supposed to. Helps that the developer uses the indicator his daily live room sessions.

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2023.11.21 11:18
Thanks :-)
mejia999
24
mejia999 2023.11.14 04:40 
 

el indicador no permite dibujar en el mt4, los objetos se borran al cambiar de temporalidad

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2023.11.14 09:00
Thanks for the review. I do not understand fully
Do you mean the indicator does not draw the gaps on your MT4?
papcorn
268
papcorn 2023.10.30 08:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Crispin Tibilla
9580
Réponse du développeur Crispin Tibilla 2023.10.30 09:10
Glad I could help :-)
Répondre à l'avis