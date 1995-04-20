Candle Close Time MT4

Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time

🔔 Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close?
🔍 Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations?

The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose:
a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading.

✨ Key Features:

⏳ Displays the exact time remaining until the current candle closes
💰 Shows the real-time broker spread directly on your chart
📊 Fully supports all symbols and all timeframes
⚡️ Lightweight & fast – no lag, no heavy load on your platform
🎯 Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic trading setups

🚀 Benefits of Using This Indicator:

✅ Better timing for entries and exits, especially for price action strategies
✅ No more guessing – everything is clear and visible on your chart
✅ Enhanced accuracy for fast trading (Scalping)
✅ Seamless integration with other Arka indicators and EAs
✅ Completely FREE – no restrictions, no hidden costs

🎯 Why Choose ARKA – Candle Close Time?

Because timing is everything in trading.

Because the real-time spread can make the difference between profit and loss.

Because you need a tool that is always precise and reliable.

📥 Free Download

This indicator is available 100% FREE.
Just attach it to your chart and enjoy a clearer, sharper, and more professional view of the market.

