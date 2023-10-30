QuanticX Multi Indices Mt4

QuanticX MultiIndices QuanticX MultiIndices

Welcome to QuanticX MultiIndices, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading experience on four prominent indices: US500, US30, Nasdaq, and DE30 (Dax). Our commitment to transparency and responsible trading ensures a secure and reliable approach to algorithmic trading.

Key Features and Risk Management

  • Timeframe: QuanticX MultiIndices operates exclusively on the 1-hour (1H) timeframe.
  • Risk Management: You have the flexibility to customize your per-trade risk amount, with a default setting of $50.
  • Risk Protection: We prioritize your capital's safety through the implementation of a volatility-based trailing stop and a stop loss for each trade.
  • Breakout Strategy: Our strategy is designed to capture exceptional bullish breakouts in the market.

Development and Testing

  • Quality Data: Our EA is built on high-quality Open, High, Low, Close (OHLC) data to ensure precise historical analysis.
  • Segmented Validation: Our development process includes meticulous segmentation of datasets into in-sample (IS) and out-of-sample (OS) periods, minimizing the risk of overfitting.
  • Optimization: We employ Monte Carlo simulations to avoid data and parameter overfitting.
  • Five-Year Holdout Validation: QuanticX MultiIndices has been rigorously validated across five years of unseen data (2019-2023), establishing its consistency and reliability in various market conditions.

Responsible Trading Approach

At QuanticX, we prioritize responsible trading practices. We do not employ risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, and we do not guarantee or imply guaranteed profits through our product. Trading always carries inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Diversified Portfolio Guidance

Quantic MultiIndices serves as a valuable component within a diversified algorithmic trading portfolio. Our aim is to provide you with the necessary tools and insights to construct a well-balanced portfolio suited to your trading objectives.

Join us in exploring QuanticX MultiIndices, and take advantage of our commitment to responsible and secure algorithmic trading. Experience our EA during this limited-time offer, and share your valuable feedback to help us continue to enhance our trading solutions.

Filtrer:
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:07 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

QuanticX
4143
Réponse du développeur Khaled Al Arja 2024.02.20 11:30
We are happy to hear that Aleksandr, we are aiming to push more products soon, and don't hesitate to check out the other ones that we have.
Cheers !
Répondre à l'avis