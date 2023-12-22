Universal HedgeR

All Cleaned Up Trading - integrated with market volatility scalping trading. 

Settings for all 28 Currency Pairs and XAUUSD (for 5 Digits pairs) are available in the comments section for immediate use. Thus, there is literally no Symbol that cannot be traded. Download and start your live trading NOW!


The Universal HedgeR Expert - just like The Fibo Reversal Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here too, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432?. The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics.


Fibo Reversals Expert Advisor Settings

  • CHARTS_Correlation - Option to use other symbols with similar chart patterns to confirm trade entries.
  • Chart_SYMBOL - Enter the current chart to trade to avoid mismatched settings.
  • Symbol_1,  Symbol_2 &  Symbol_3 - Choose instruments with similar chart pattern.
  • Symbols_TF - Vary Timeframe for stabilization.

Fibo_Reversals_Indicator (Same as 'The Fibo Reversals indicator' settings)

  • Interval_R - Random Period between significant intraday highs and lows.
  • Tf_Reversals - Timeframe in which the Expert Advisor calculates The Fibo Reversals indicator parameters,
ComBo_TrendeR_Indicator  (Same as the ComBo TrendeR Indicator settings)
  • COMBO_Confirmations - Option to use (or not use) the Combo Indicator settings at some given market considerations.
  • Interval_C  - Random Period between indicator mainlines falling below /rising above its signal (and or zero lines)
  • Tf_Combo - Timeframe in which the Expert Advisor calculates the Combo Trender indicator parameters.

HolyTrinityVolatility_Indicator (Same as the 'Holy Trinity Volatility' Indicator Settings)

  • VOLATILITY_Confirmations - Option to use (or not use) the Volatility Indicator settings at some given market considerations.
  • Interval_V - Random Period between indicator mainlines falling below /rising above its signal and also depicting peak volatile period.
  • Tf_Volatility - Timeframe in which the Expert Advisor calculates the Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator  parameters.

Entry_OpenHours_n_Strategies

  • Uk_Us_Sessions_Time_Out - Time of day for Expert Advisor to begin placing / opening any available trading signals. Before this time, the high-low price movements during the Asian trading session have been well considered and calculations made with them.
  • Time_Out_Window - Interval of trade opening outside of which opening new trades is prohibited.
Three Strategies.
  • Break_Outs_Trading - BUY WHEN PRICE CROSSES THE s-Reversal_Depth line (sDepth) UPWARDS. SELL WHEN PRICE CROSSES THE b-Reversal_Depth line (bDepth) DOWNWARDS.
  • ConVergence_DiVergence_Trading - Convergence - Divergence trading within the Uk - Us trading session (when price crosses the 'HolySpirit' Line, the Signal line or the median price line).
  • Market_Reversals_Trading - When price falls below the  b-Reversal_Depth line (bDepth)... it reaches a peak support and so cannot keep going lower, it then reverses upwards; its time to buy. Likewise, when price rises above the  s-Reversal_Depth line (sDepth)... it reaches a peak resistance and so cannot keep going higher, it then reverses downwards; its time to sell.

Note: For automated trading, each of these trading strategies may be independently optimized.

TRADE_MANAGEMENT

  • Profit_Points - Enter desired take profit (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Loss_Points - Enter desired stop loss (in points based on traded symbol / instruments).
  • Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter your trading lot size.
  • Batch_Orders - The number of trade positions to be open per trade signal (may increase trading volume).
  • Expert_Close - Select to use the Expert Advisor precalculated closing conditions.
  • Scalping - a fixed peecentage (0.236%) of your pre-chosen take profit level. Use to take small size profits (if desired).
  • Friday_Night_Closures - If need be, close all opened trades before the weekend starts.
  • sfAI_Chart_Identity_Number - Change this number - in the eventuality that there are two or more settings for use per traded chart symbol. This will help the Expert Advisor identify each settings signals.
Happy, Safe And Successful Trading.


Produits recommandés
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Greed Advisor
Vertex Investments LLC
4.75 (12)
Experts
Free version of Greed Advisor PRO . This is a flexible grid Expert Advisor, created specifically for greedy traders. Operation principle: set the desired daily profit, and the robot will attempt to achieve this result by any means possible. It uses the dangerous martingale principle to cope with drawdowns, because making the order chain profitable is the main purpose of the robot. Do not forget about the risks of martingale. In general, the EA is intended for those who understand why they need i
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
HFT Passing Prop EA
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Experts
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
MArket Wave EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band . Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Swing Climber EurUsd H1
Marco Bortolamasi
5 (1)
Experts
EURUSD H1 Simple Martingale that works on daily swing levels, low DD, TP and SL defined on the basis of certain pre-set calculations in the algorithm, executes one trade at a time, weekly trading no overnight on weekends, possibility to establish customized exit times, possibility of customize money management. average return of 7.92% per year with the factory settings of the V1, it is always constantly updated, it is recommended to use it with a GMT +2 server TESTED SINCE 2003  Happy trading
FREE
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
Adx rsi orion mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Experts
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
LokerTrendV7
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market. Medium MA is used  Support and resistance lines are used  Fractals are used  A system for checking the ope
CJ Magic Tiger
Ho Wai Kee
Experts
CJ Magic Tiger The trading robot opens and closes positions based on signals from Donchian Channel and Moving Average - it trades simultaneously breakouts and rollbacks. It has the option to close positions by take profit and stop loss. When new signal appear the EA adds orders. When an opposite signal appear the robot adds opposite orders. The EA settings can be adjusted right from the chart.  Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY Strongly Recommended Time Frame: H4 Minimum deposit: $500 Recommen
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Best Edge EA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best Ea Edge strategy Low risk. Oferta de lanzamiento para este estupendo asesor experto ideal para cuentas pequeñas y grandes. Utiliza un sistema de coberturas muy avanzado . Especialmente diseñado para divisas como el Eur Usd Métrica utilizada H1 Lotaje recomendado para empezar 0.01. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias co
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Moving Clouds EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
3 (1)
Experts
Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud . Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method: Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards. Input Parameters Settings for Ichimoku : Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame. Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A. Senkou
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
ComBo TrenD
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicateurs
This Is An Oscillatory Indicator Which Has OnlyTwo Lines: Main Line - The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.) Signal Line - The Calculation for the signal line is based on the addition (& multiplication) of several moving averages of the Father, Son & Holy Spirit Periods (all applied to the main line's value). Input Parameters Please Note that by way of combination, each input parameter plays several
Fibo Reversals
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicateurs
Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
Turbo Pivot
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Turbo Pivot E. A. (as Multi Currency Meter Robot) has been designed to trade without indicators and so easy to use in any currency pair including Metals.  A simple optimization would generate stable workable settings successfully trading over a period of 7 years testing.  Hence there is no doubt that the trader would attain stable results. Below are highlights of some of Turbo Pivot settings. The rest of which are well explained in the E. A .  Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread)
Intra Day Pivot Trader
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Intra Day Pivot Trader Irrespective of price fluctuations, there will always be a pivot and price will always rotate about its pivot. This EA is designed to search for daily trading opportunities ONLY WITHIN THE FIRST & SECOND PRICE LEVELS - below the Resistance Level 2 (R-2) and above the Support Level 2 (S-2). Settings Descriptions  Transience -  This is the period for trade decision making in the specified time frame of the price chart. Entering a Zero (0) value means that the 'said' time-fra
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Super Fibo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
SUPER FIBO AI... RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL. DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING. SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE. Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution. Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed an
Holy Trinity Volatility
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicateurs
Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator This indicator reflects the peak time of the day wherein there's is expected to be sharp price actions. It also presents the markets as just waking up from the dull and less volatile Asian (and or London) trading sessions into a bustling time of highly liquid price flows. NOTE: This indicator informs the trader ahead of peak price movements - one bar just before the real actions starts. Enter when the volatility line falls below the Tripple Exponential Moving Av
The Fibo Reversals Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
The Fibo Reversals Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432? . The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics. SMART REVERSALS PENDINGS -Smart_Pending_Reve
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis