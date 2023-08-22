BiaoXAUUSD

This is an EA using the moving average as an indicator.





The parameters are as follows:





Lots=0.1 (number of hands at opening)





MaximumRisk=0.02 (maximum risk coefficient)





DecreaseFactor=3 (Risk Factor)





MovingPeriod=12 (calculated time period)





MovingShift=6 (time period offset)





Trading strategy: When the closing price is higher than the average price and the opening price is lower than the average price, make a purchase order.





When the closing price is less than the average price and the opening price is greater than the average price, make a sell order.













For more detailed information, please refer to the screenshot and report of the transaction test.



