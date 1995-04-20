TruRange
- Indicateurs
- Jean Francois Le Bas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
TruRange is a Next-Level trend and range detection created from algorithms based on price action.
No other indicator apart from ATR is used in the computing of the main line indicator
It separates Trending and Ranging market conditions without any lag.
It's good to separate mean reverting strategies from trending/breakout strategies.
Settings :
- Bars : number of bars to compute
- Sensitivity : a lower value will have longer range periods while a higer value will have more smaller ranging periods and bigger trend periods
- Mode : High/Low or Close/Close : determine which price is used in the computations
- Bars Back : number of bars to look back for the computation
- DrawBackground : yes/no (draws a histogram during randing periods)