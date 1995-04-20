TruRange

TruRange is a Next-Level trend and range detection created from algorithms based on price action.

No other indicator apart from ATR is used in the computing of the main line indicator


It separates Trending and Ranging market conditions without any lag.

It's good to separate mean reverting strategies from trending/breakout strategies.


Settings :

  • Bars : number of bars to compute
  • Sensitivity : a lower value will have longer range periods while a higer value will have more smaller ranging periods and bigger trend periods
  • Mode : High/Low or Close/Close : determine which price is used in the computations
  • Bars Back : number of bars to look back for the computation
  • DrawBackground : yes/no (draws a histogram during randing periods)

Tick Sound
Jean Francois Le Bas
5 (2)
Indicatori
Tick Sound will play a different sound each time a tick is triggered. When the tick is higher than the previous one, an "UP" sound is triggered When the tick is lower than the previous one, a "DN" sound is triggered The main sound i chose is a Sheppard Tone : it's an audio effect that simulates and endless ramping sound up or down which is perfect for this task. but you can also select 14 different pre-made up/dn sounds or use your own sounds There are three main parameters for Tick Sound Ask :
Fisher Reversals
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
This indicator weigth the actual close price with the high and the low of past values then it is computed by a simple 1 lag IIR filter before being processed by a final logarithmic algorithm to order the data. This Indicator is perfect to find precise reversals. Rules of Trading :  1) Be sure that the yellow line is in overbought/oversold (above +5 or under -5) The higher/lower, the better. 2) Wait for the gray line to touch the yellow line then separate from it : this is the signal. 3) If the
Trend Range detector
Jean Francois Le Bas
1 (1)
Indicatori
Trend/Range Detector is an indicator that allows to determine with accuracy if the future price will range or trend in the following bars. The Indicator is drawn in a separate window where two lines are displayed : the crossing of the main signal (blue) with a moving average (orange) will determine if each zone is a trending or ranging market. Parameters : period : the number of bars to look back (default = 20) type : type of the main signal (trend or range) (default = RangeDetector) Moving ave
Trended Digital Oscillator
Jean Francois Le Bas
4 (1)
Indicatori
Oscillators are, by nature, exemple of any trend information. This indicator is "trended", meaning is it reacting to trend as well: if the oscillator is in the UPPER part of the window, then trade only BUYs. if the oscillator is in the LOWER part of the window, then trade only SELLs; You can also choose to start trading when the trend begins (see Alerts) Parameter description: lookbackOsc : Period of the yellow line (the digital oscillator). (default = 14) DSFast :  Fast Period of the oscillato
TenFold
Jean Francois Le Bas
4 (1)
Indicatori
9 out of 10 copies left at $100 after that price will double ($200) ! so hurry This indicator is a mean-reversal type of indicator. Meaning it will not follow a trend but rather make profit from a change in price direction, when the price extends from it mean, but to come back to it later on. This indicator is 100% NON REPAINT and will not redraw its arrows once they appear. Each arrow is drawn at the close of the candle, not during the life of the candle. No parameters, only alert parameters.
Focus
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
This indicator is profitable on 28/28 forex pairs on H1 timeframe WITHOUT SPREAD. You need to substract the spread to the profit amounts shown The code is robust with a high chance to continue being profitable no matter how the price action evolves.  But profitable on 28 pairs doesn't mean you should trade all the pairs all the time:  On less popular ones, liquidity is low, so spread will usually be high and will eat all the profits. You have to be careful and trade only when the spread is low
TrueRSI
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
Built-in RSI indicator has an error in the algorithm. I spotted the error while working on a modified RSI where i needed the original algorithm with special input I started with the official formula and were having different curves from the built-in indicator. after thinking I had made a mistake in the algorithm, I realized the orginal indicator is wrong by looking at the code. So here is the real RSI, computed from the original formula, so you know it's the real indicator.
Early Trends
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
Early Trends finds trends early, when price is still squeezed inside price action, which is the best time to spot a trend. When the price action makes higher highs or lower lows within the first bars back, while no HH or LL has been triggered on higher period bars back, then a trend is potentially beginning You can also take signals only in the direction of the trend, with the trend filter. Many parameters : Number of Bars Displayed Number of Bars Back HHLL Number of Bars Back Multiplier Period
Top G Arrows
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
"TOP G ARROWS"    shows price reversal points designed for scalping and intraday trading. Contains internal reversal filters (ATR, HHLL, RSI). Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Can be used on M1, M5, M15 time frames for scalping or M30, H1, H4 for intraday trading, Recommended for M30 and H1. The arrows are built on candle close (appears on previous bar at the open of the new candle)
Equilibrium MA
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
This indicator cuts right through the price, in a straight line 100% non repaint, you get a new value at the opening of each new bar It is perfect for mean reversal strategies : open far from the line and close when the price touches the line It works really well for mean reverting pairs specially (CHF, NZD). It has absolutely no lag when there is a sudden move up or down and follows trend exactly ! This indicator should be a must have tool in the toolbox of every trader
Causal Hodrick Prescott Moving Average
Jean Francois Le Bas
Indicatori
The Hodrick-Prescott filter is a well known filtering algorithm Perfect for offline jobs it lacks realtime capabilities that are necessary in trading This is a first time a causal Hodrick-Prescott filter has been made I was able to successfully make a causal (realtime) version of the Hodrick-Prescott algorithm which keeps the lag to a minimum as you can see on the screenshots, it is really responsive to sharp changes while retaining a high smoothing ability, making it one of the best smoothers
