"TOP G ARROWS" shows price reversal points designed for scalping and intraday trading.



Contains internal reversal filters (ATR, HHLL, RSI).

Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments.

Can be used on M1, M5, M15 time frames for scalping or M30, H1, H4 for intraday trading,

Recommended for M30 and H1.

The arrows are built on candle close (appears on previous bar at the open of the new candle)