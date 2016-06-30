CodeBaseSections
Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Twitter !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
dans la poche
Indicateurs

TSICloud - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | French English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Vues:
4549
Note:
(26)
Publié:
Mise à jour:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) afficher
TSICloud.mq5 (9.01 KB) afficher
Télécharger au format ZIP Comment télécharger du code à partir de MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance

Real author:

Toshi

Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.07.2006.

Fig.1. TSICloud

Fig.1. TSICloud

Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15648

PriceChannel_Stop_HTF PriceChannel_Stop_HTF

PriceChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_ROC2_VG Exp_ROC2_VG

Exp_Directed_Movement is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator.

T3Taotra_HTF T3Taotra_HTF

T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

PriceChannel_Stop_Digit PriceChannel_Stop_Digit

PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.