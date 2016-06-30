Rejoignez notre page de fans
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
TSICloud - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 4549
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Mise à jour:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Real author:
Toshi
Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.07.2006.
Fig.1. TSICloud
Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15648
PriceChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_ROC2_VG
Exp_Directed_Movement is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator.
T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.PriceChannel_Stop_Digit
PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.