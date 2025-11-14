SeñalesSecciones
Philipp Warmuth

FoREX Trading PLUS

Philipp Warmuth
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 83%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
280
Transacciones Rentables:
185 (66.07%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
95 (33.93%)
Mejor transacción:
77.16 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
967.73 USD (2 583 581 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-742.41 USD (2 520 671 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (92.17 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
92.17 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
91.92%
Carga máxima del depósito:
68.75%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
52
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.70
Transacciones Largas:
173 (61.79%)
Transacciones Cortas:
107 (38.21%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.30
Beneficio Esperado:
0.80 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-27.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-53.62 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
40.05%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.30 USD
Máxima:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
De fondos:
40.06% (292.05 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 175
BTCUSD 73
XAGUSD 25
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 3
NAS100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 236
BTCUSD -6
XAGUSD -7
EURCHF 14
USDCHF -12
NAS100 0
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 23K
BTCUSD 39K
XAGUSD -114
EURCHF 552
USDCHF -183
NAS100 -66
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.89 × 6430
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
PUPrime-Live
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
3.23 × 43
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.22 × 27
RoboForex-ECN
4.41 × 165
Darwinex-Live
4.84 × 70
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
TASS-Live
6.08 × 12
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.10 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
Valutrades-Live
6.50 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
otros 58...
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.

The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.

Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.

A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.

This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:

> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
No hay comentarios
