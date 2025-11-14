- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
305
Gewinntrades:
202 (66.22%)
Verlusttrades:
103 (33.77%)
Bester Trade:
82.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-88.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 127.81 USD (3 042 330 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-873.05 USD (2 604 697 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (92.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
109.72 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
91.92%
Max deposit load:
68.75%
Letzter Trade:
1 Minute
Trades pro Woche:
71
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.94
Long-Positionen:
188 (61.64%)
Short-Positionen:
117 (38.36%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.58 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-27.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-88.95 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
38.12%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.30 USD
Maximaler:
131.04 USD (23.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.50% (130.89 USD)
Kapital:
41.21% (298.88 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|192
|BTCUSD
|75
|XAGUSD
|26
|USDCHF
|6
|EURCHF
|3
|NAS100
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|254
|BTCUSD
|-15
|XAGUSD
|-5
|USDCHF
|-11
|EURCHF
|14
|NAS100
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|-32K
|XAGUSD
|-86
|USDCHF
|-191
|EURCHF
|552
|NAS100
|-66
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +82.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +92.17 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.55 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.89 × 6528
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.23 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.22 × 27
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.41 × 165
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.84 × 70
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
TASS-Live
|6.08 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.10 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
noch 58 ...
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.
The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.
Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.
A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.
This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:
Keine Bewertungen
Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.
