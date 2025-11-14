シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / FoREX Trading PLUS
Philipp Warmuth

FoREX Trading PLUS

Philipp Warmuth
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 83%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:300
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
280
利益トレード:
185 (66.07%)
損失トレード:
95 (33.93%)
ベストトレード:
77.16 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.89 USD
総利益:
967.73 USD (2 583 581 pips)
総損失:
-742.41 USD (2 520 671 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (92.17 USD)
最大連続利益:
92.17 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
91.92%
最大入金額:
68.75%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
52
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.70
長いトレード:
173 (61.79%)
短いトレード:
107 (38.21%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.30
期待されたペイオフ:
0.80 USD
平均利益:
5.23 USD
平均損失:
-7.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-27.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-53.62 USD (3)
月間成長:
40.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.30 USD
最大の:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
エクイティによる:
40.06% (292.05 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 175
BTCUSD 73
XAGUSD 25
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 3
NAS100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 236
BTCUSD -6
XAGUSD -7
EURCHF 14
USDCHF -12
NAS100 0
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 23K
BTCUSD 39K
XAGUSD -114
EURCHF 552
USDCHF -183
NAS100 -66
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +77.16 USD
最悪のトレード: -23 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +92.17 USD
最大連続損失: -27.55 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.89 × 6430
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
PUPrime-Live
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
3.23 × 43
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.22 × 27
RoboForex-ECN
4.41 × 165
Darwinex-Live
4.84 × 70
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
TASS-Live
6.08 × 12
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.10 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
Valutrades-Live
6.50 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
58 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.

The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.

Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.

A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.

This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:

> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
レビューなし
2025.12.26 19:17
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 05:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 04:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 04:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 09:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:400
2025.11.23 09:01 2025.11.23 09:01:46  

Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.

2025.11.21 22:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録