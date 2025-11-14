- 成長
トレード:
280
利益トレード:
185 (66.07%)
損失トレード:
95 (33.93%)
ベストトレード:
77.16 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.89 USD
総利益:
967.73 USD (2 583 581 pips)
総損失:
-742.41 USD (2 520 671 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (92.17 USD)
最大連続利益:
92.17 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
91.92%
最大入金額:
68.75%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
52
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.70
長いトレード:
173 (61.79%)
短いトレード:
107 (38.21%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.30
期待されたペイオフ:
0.80 USD
平均利益:
5.23 USD
平均損失:
-7.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-27.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-53.62 USD (3)
月間成長:
40.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.30 USD
最大の:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
エクイティによる:
40.06% (292.05 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|175
|BTCUSD
|73
|XAGUSD
|25
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|NAS100
|1
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|236
|BTCUSD
|-6
|XAGUSD
|-7
|EURCHF
|14
|USDCHF
|-12
|NAS100
|0
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|39K
|XAGUSD
|-114
|EURCHF
|552
|USDCHF
|-183
|NAS100
|-66
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +77.16 USD
最悪のトレード: -23 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +92.17 USD
最大連続損失: -27.55 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.89 × 6430
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.23 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.22 × 27
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.41 × 165
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.84 × 70
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
TASS-Live
|6.08 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.10 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.
The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.
Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.
A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.
This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:
Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.