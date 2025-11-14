- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
280
Negociações com lucro:
185 (66.07%)
Negociações com perda:
95 (33.93%)
Melhor negociação:
77.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-22.89 USD
Lucro bruto:
967.73 USD (2 583 581 pips)
Perda bruta:
-742.41 USD (2 520 671 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (92.17 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
92.17 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
91.92%
Depósito máximo carregado:
68.75%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
52
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.70
Negociações longas:
173 (61.79%)
Negociações curtas:
107 (38.21%)
Fator de lucro:
1.30
Valor esperado:
0.80 USD
Lucro médio:
5.23 USD
Perda média:
-7.81 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-27.55 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-53.62 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
40.05%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.30 USD
Máximo:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
40.06% (292.05 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|175
|BTCUSD
|73
|XAGUSD
|25
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|NAS100
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|236
|BTCUSD
|-6
|XAGUSD
|-7
|EURCHF
|14
|USDCHF
|-12
|NAS100
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|39K
|XAGUSD
|-114
|EURCHF
|552
|USDCHF
|-183
|NAS100
|-66
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +77.16 USD
Pior negociação: -23 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +92.17 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -27.55 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.89 × 6430
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.23 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.22 × 27
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.41 × 165
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.84 × 70
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
TASS-Live
|6.08 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.10 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
58 mais ...
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.
The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.
Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.
A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.
This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:
Sem comentários
Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.